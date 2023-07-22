6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Audubon to jet the sewers and treat ponds to mitigate oil found in sewer system

A petroleum-based material was found in the Audubon city sewer system

A hazmat call was placed in Audubon when a petroleum substance was found in the sewer system.
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:08 AM

DETROIT LAKES —A petroleum-based material was found in the Audubon city sewer system.

On Thursday, July 18 the Becker County Sheriff’s dispatch log stated a hazmat call was placed at 12:50 p.m. The substance in the sewer was located along Robin Street, Audubon. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was contacted and samples were taken and sent for testing to determine what the material is, and if it is hazardous.

Audubon Mayor Charles Barnett noted the city had not received the lab results as of the afternoon on Thursday, July 20. However, he said the substance was an oil. “We are not sure where it came from,” he said.

Barnett said he was told a city worker found the substance, but he was not sure if it was found doing a routine check or other maintenance work. A call placed to Audubon Public Works was not returned before the print deadline.

Barnett said the city will jet the sewer and treat its ponds. He added that he is hoping the test results come back in the next few days. The results may assist in pinpointing the source of the oil.

