B2Wins' upcoming visit to Detroit Lakes to include Holmes concerts, outreach

DETROIT LAKES — The B2Wins are coming to Detroit Lakes this week.

For those who have no idea what that means, the B2Wins — pronounced "B-Twins" — are Brazilian twin brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas, who play the violin and ukelele, respectively.

"We're a lot different from anything people have ever seen," says Walter. "It's more like an experience (than a concert)."

"The crowd is 100% part of the show," he added.

Twin brothers Walter, left, and Wagner Caldas grew up in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they learned to play the violin in order to help their father test the instruments he manufactured in his store. They learned to play the ukelele "just for fun," and how to play modern pop songs entirely by ear. Contributed / Byron C. Jones

The Caldas twins learned to play the violin at the behest of their father, who needed them to test the instruments he manufactured. "We hated it in the beginning," he said. "It was not fun at all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, the twins quickly discovered that the classical violin music they played was not something their friends could relate to, and didn't really understand. But once the twins learned that they could recreate the modern pop music they heard on the radio — learning to play the songs entirely by ear — they quickly gained a following.

They later learned to play the ukelele "just for fun," Walter added.

The twins' trip to northwest Minnesota is supported by Arts Midwest , which "supports, informs, and celebrates Midwestern creativity— building community and opportunity across our region and beyond." During their visit to Detroit Lakes on Thursday, March 9, the B2Wins will be giving a 10 a.m. concert for school-aged children in the area.

The B2Wins — pronounced "B-Twins — are Brazilian twin brothers Walter, left, and Wagner Caldas, who play the violin and ukelele, respectively. They will perform at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre this Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Contributed / Byron C. Jones

"It's super fun," Wagner says of the concerts they play for children."We play a lot of the songs they know, so it's a huge surprise for them to hear those songs played on a violin (and ukelele). ... It's like a huge party. It's awesome."

The twins also spend some time talking about their background and how they came to be musicians, "as a way to inspire the kids." Now year-round residents of Des Moines, Iowa, the cold weather of northwest Minnesota won't be a huge shock for them, he added.

Because the morning concert is intended for area school groups and homeschool families, tickets are not available online, but can be purchased by calling the Holmes Box Office at 218-844-7469, or emailing Grace Davidson-Thooft, the theater's performing arts director, at grace@dlccc.org.

In addition to the morning concert, the twins will also be performing a concert for the general public at 7:30 p.m., and in between, they'll be doing some outreach in the community as well.

"We love to play to new crowds and see their reactions," Wagner said. "We never know exactly how the show is going to go. It's a chance to make new friends. It's super fun."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thursday night concert, called "Top 40 From the Last 40: Music Reimagined," will include popular music from the past four decades — music with which the audience should be very familiar, but with a unique twist. The twins' one-of-a-kind renditions include "everything from Frank Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, Louis Armstrong to Dua Lipa, Michael Jackson to Daft Punk," says the Holmes Theatre's press release about the concert. "Get ready to sing, dance, laugh and take your soul on a feel-good ride through the chart-topping hits of American music."

If you go

What: B2Wins Present "Top 40 From the Last 40"

Where: Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes

When: Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Who: Brazilian musicians Walter and Wagner Caldas, who play the violin and ukelele, respectively, and are known professionally as B2Wins.

How: Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students, and can be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or at the box office, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, which is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to the show.