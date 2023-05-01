Bachmann, Schepper collect Forkhorn Achievement Award

DETROIT LAKES — Logan Schepper and Carter Bachmann received the Minnesota Deer Hunter Association (MDHA) 2023 Forkhorn Achievement Award.

The Forkhorn Achievement Award is an honor bestowed on youth who embrace the traditions of the MDHA and volunteer.

Schepper, 16, and Bachmann, 14, are cousins and were both nominated for the award by Roger Pearson. Pearson is the corporate director for the Smokey Hills Chapter of the MDHA.

“They are the best of the best,” Pearson said. “Man, I wish I had a whole chapter full of boys like that. The majority of the members are old gray heads like myself.”

Pearson noted that Schepper and Bachmann earned the awards on their own merits. In addition to being active club members, they embrace projects and opportunities to help the club, such as cleaning hides for Hides for Habitat, setting up rooms for events and cleaning up after the fun concludes, mentoring younger kids on hunting tips, habitat work and more.

“When I learned they nominated us for the award, I was shocked,” Schepper said.

While the club is recognizing them for their efforts, they both recalled instances when they gave them something.

Schepper, who recently began hunting big game like elk and bear, said he still enjoys the deer hunt. He was out last year with a new bow, waiting for a big buck to saunter into range. A nine-point that scored 140 inches came into view. About 30 yards was between Schepper and the buck. A clean hit and 40 yards later he found the deer that is currently filling his family’s freezer with summer sausage and burger.

“I also got a shoulder mount of him on the wall,” he added.

Bachmann said he had two hunting memories that stuck out – one involved a duck and the other an albino rooster. He nodded his head and said the rooster hunt was a good story. It was in December and he went to a farm, where pheasants had been released. With a double-barrel side by side in his hands, he put the albino rooster in his scope about 50 yards out.

“I had one shell left, but I got it,” he said, adding the unique animal is now mounted.

Both Schepper and Bachmann said they were glad to be recognized by the hunting organization, as hunting plays a big part in both of their lives.

Pearson said more than 300 were expected to attend the annual Smokey Hills Chapter of MDHA banquet, which was held Saturday, April 29.