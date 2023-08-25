6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Battle Lake woman injured in crash near Ottertail village

The westbound 2022 Toyota RAV4 she was driving left County Road 1, hit a sign and a building, then crossed the road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Otter Tail County Road 1 and Daisy Road, on the north side of Otter Tail Lake.
PERHAM — A Battle Lake woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday on Otter Tail County Road 1 on the north side of Otter Tail Lake.

Leslie Christine Anderson, 49, was transported to Perham Health with non-life-threatening leg and facial injuries, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. She was alone in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred on County Road 1 when the westbound 2022 Toyota RAV4 she was driving left the roadway, hit a sign and a building, then crossed the road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, which is under investigation.

The crash was reported at 11:21 a.m. near the intersection with Daisy Road. Ottertail Rescue and Perham EMS assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

