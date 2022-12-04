Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Becker County 2023 Plat Book is available for $35

DLPF web graphic Becker County
A Becker County sign on Highway 10 near Frazee.
Tribune File Photo
By News Staff
December 04, 2022 07:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — The Becker Soil and Water Conservation District, with Mapping Solutions, is offering the recently published 2023 Becker County Plat Book for sale to the public.

This spiral-bound book features the standard land ownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels.

Along with land ownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.

This new edition includes information regarding the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District, an updated Becker County government directory, Commissioners’ District Map, Watersheds Map, lake maps and much more.

This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Becker County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.

The 2023 Becker County Plat book is available for purchase for $35 at the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District office, located at 809 Eighth Street S.E. in Detroit Lakes.

Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, contact the office at 218-846-7360.

Wall maps, a smart phone-friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com .

“Mapping Solutions appreciates the opportunity to partner with Becker Soil and Water Conservation District, and publishing this valuable resource supporting the local community,” said Randy Waldorf, owner of Mapping Solutions in Kearney, Missouri. “Mapping Solutions serves more than 600 counties in 18 states by providing the highest quality map products and exceptional customer service.”

