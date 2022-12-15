Becker County administrator a finalist for Fargo city administrator position

DETROIT LAKES — In a Dec. 14 Facebook post, the city of Fargo announced their list of four finalists to interview for the city administrator position on Friday, Dec. 16, the list included current Becker County Administrator Pat Oman.

Oman was hired as the county administrator last December to fill the vacancy left by former county administrator, Mike Brethorst, who left the position in October 2021.

Interviews for the Fargo position will be conducted by the city's City Administrator Selection Committee and will be livestreamed beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 16 through TVFargo.com .

"The role of Fargo’s city administrator is critically important. As the regional leader, Fargo’s chief administrative officer works closely with the city commission in ensuring our nearly 2,000 employees are offering world-class services every day for our residents, visitors and businesses," stated Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, in the social media post. "The commission establishes the vision; the city administrator creates the path and sets the pace. I look forward to the in-person interviews and finding Fargo’s next city administrator."

Also being considered for the position are:



Michael Redlinger: Fargo's interim city administrator and has served as an assistant city administrator since July 2016.

Kenneth Haskin: a city manager in Cape Girardeau, Mo. where he supervises 660 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of more than $100 million.

James Puffalt: city manager with more than 30 years of experience across four Canadian cities.

More than 30 applications were received for the position, according to the social media post.