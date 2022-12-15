Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Becker County administrator a finalist for Fargo city administrator position

In a Dec. 14 Facebook post, the city of Fargo announced their finalists to interview for the city administrator position on Friday, the list included current Becker County Administrator Pat Oman.

pat oman.jpg
Pat Oman reacts to a department head's joke at the Becker County Board meeting on Dec. 1.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
December 15, 2022 02:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — In a Dec. 14 Facebook post, the city of Fargo announced their list of four finalists to interview for the city administrator position on Friday, Dec. 16, the list included current Becker County Administrator Pat Oman.

Oman was hired as the county administrator last December to fill the vacancy left by former county administrator, Mike Brethorst, who left the position in October 2021.

Interviews for the Fargo position will be conducted by the city's City Administrator Selection Committee and will be livestreamed beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 16 through TVFargo.com .

"The role of Fargo’s city administrator is critically important. As the regional leader, Fargo’s chief administrative officer works closely with the city commission in ensuring our nearly 2,000 employees are offering world-class services every day for our residents, visitors and businesses," stated Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, in the social media post. "The commission establishes the vision; the city administrator creates the path and sets the pace. I look forward to the in-person interviews and finding Fargo’s next city administrator."

Also being considered for the position are:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Michael Redlinger: Fargo's interim city administrator and has served as an assistant city administrator since July 2016.
  • Kenneth Haskin: a city manager in Cape Girardeau, Mo. where he supervises 660 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of more than $100 million.
  • James Puffalt: city manager with more than 30 years of experience across four Canadian cities.

More than 30 applications were received for the position, according to the social media post.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYBECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSFARGOGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter