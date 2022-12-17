Becker County administrator withdraws from interview process for Fargo city administrator position

Editor's Note: This is an update to the story "Becker County administrator a finalist for Fargo city administrator position" that ran on Pg. 6 of the Saturday, Dec. 17 edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. The story originally ran online on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Becker County Administrator Pat Oman dropped out of consideration for the Fargo city administrator position on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to a Forum article , Oman pulled out of the interview process 40 minutes before interviews began on Dec. 16.

He withdrew because he had something come up and needed to return home, according to the article.

Oman was one of four finalists announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for the Fargo city administrator position.

Oman was hired as the Becker County administrator last December to fill the vacancy left by former county administrator, Mike Brethorst, who left the position in October 2021.