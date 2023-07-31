Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Becker County agrees to pick up extra $60,000 in costs for new highway building

The long and the short of it is that McGough Construction, through no fault of its own, spent $78,000 on the preconstruction phase of the project, not the $18,000 that it was expected to cost.

big inside (edited new).jpg
Becker County Construction Manager Brian Shepard looks back in the 30,000 square foot parking area for vehicles and equipment in the new Highway Department building.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 5:54 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The road to the new Becker County Public Works facility was paved with delays during the design phase, as county commissioners tried to find the best building for the lowest cost.

The county signed a contract with McGough Construction in 2020 for construction management services, which included an $18,000 fee for the preconstruction phase, which was supposed to last four to six months.

The preconstruction phase includes all the work needed to establish the guaranteed maximum price contract, which sets a maximum price for a construction project — beyond which the contractor absorbs additional costs.

The preconstruction work includes things like estimating and pricing to determine the project scope and costs, creating construction schedules, and identifying options for value engineering and cost savings, according to Becker County Highway Engineer Jim Olson.

“This work is usually performed on a few concept designs to help determine and select the final preferred design,” he said in a July 13 memo to the County Board.

But in part because commissioners had trouble deciding on a final design, that phase grew to cover at least eight design concepts and several other building types over 15 months.

Even after a design was chosen, the process moved slowly. The next step was for bid packages to be prepared for various work areas by the construction management firm, which administers the bidding and sets the guaranteed maximum price.

Once the county accepts that price, subcontracts for each work area are awarded, Olson said.

“In our case, we had two guaranteed maximum prices, requiring two biddings,” he said in his memo. The first included costs for just the structural work, and the second was for the interior, mechanicals and speciality work

That was actually done to speed up the process because there were long wait times for some materials at the time, and other long delays caused by the pandemic. The county also re-bid the roofing work.

So the final establishment of all costs and subcontracts wasn’t actually finished until March 2022.

The whole process started in January of 2020 and construction started in April of 2022.

The long and the short of it is that McGough Construction, through no fault of its own, spent $78,000 on the preconstruction phase of the project, not the $18,000 that it was expected to cost.

The County Board on July 18 agreed to cover that loss for McGough Construction, as it was required to do by its contract, noted Board Chairman Barry Nelson. The money only covers expenses, there is no profit attached.

“They did a great job, and they saved us money,” Nelson said. “And we’re obligated by contract to pay that.”

The board will use about $45,000 saved by coming in under budget on the new highway building, and another $33,000 from the project’s contingency fund to make the $78,000 payment.

The county’s new 62,000-square-foot, $14 million public works facility on North Tower Road replaced a half-dozen or so existing buildings that were being used by the County Highway Department.

Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Bowe covers the Becker County Board and the court system for the Tribune, and handles the opinion pages for the Tribune and Focus. As news editor of both papers, he is the go-to contact person for readers and the general public: breaking or hard news tips, story ideas, questions and general feedback should be directed to him.
