Becker County approves 5.5% tax levy increase for 2023

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Board of Commissioners approved a 5.5% property tax levy increase for 2023 during their most recent meeting on Dec. 20.

Mary Hendrickson, auditor/treasurer for Becker County, presented the budget and levy information to the commissioners during the meeting and said the levy hasn't changed since they passed their preliminary version in September.

Becker County residents will be on the hook for a $24.6 million levy in 2023, an increase of $1.3 million over last year .

The levy will partially fund various departments, including:



Public Safety - $9.5 million, a $1 million increase.

Human Services - $7.2 million, no change.

General Fund - $4.2 million, a $300,000 increase.

Highway Department - $2.2 million, a $400,000 decrease.

Debt Service - $1.5 million, a $400,000 increase.

This will mark the ninth consecutive year the annual county property tax has increased in total amount. However, the total tax capacity of county residents has fallen year-over-year for the last six years.

For comparison, in 2013, the tax capacity for a Becker County resident was 42.7% and that rate has decreased to 32% in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Becker County will have a budget of $62.8 million in 2023, a decrease of $1.3 million from last year. The county will fill budget gaps from the property tax levy with state and federal aid, as well as, county land sales, timber sales, county fees, county sales taxes and county gravel taxes.

Commissioners also approved a $124,350 levy for Becker County's Economic Development District, which is separate from the property tax levy. A similar levy was also passed in 2022.