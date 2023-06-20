Becker County collects $85,000 insurance dividend

DETROIT LAKES — It’s the next best thing to a tax rebate check — Becker County is getting an $85,338 dividend payment from its insurer — the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust.

The MCIT covers 81 of the state’s 87 counties (the other six counties self-insure) and is giving back dividends totaling $7 million this year from its Workers' Compensation Division.

“We look back — if the fund has enough to pay claims, then we issue a dividend,” MCIT Risk Management Consultant Paul Hajduk told the Becker County Board on Tuesday.

Workers' compensation expenses are projected to drop nearly 11% this year, hence the dividend.

More good news for Becker County is that cyber coverage has been preserved and enhanced for 2023.

“Cyber coverage for 2023 was a real win for all of us,” Hajduk said. “In the middle of 2022, we weren’t sure we’d be able to offer it at all.”

After re-insurer Hartford Steam Boiler notified Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust in mid-2022 that it would not renew its cyber-coverage program for 2023, MCIT staff dug in and found a new re-insurer, he said. A re-insurer is a larger firm that insures insurance companies for high claims.

The new cyber policy provides higher coverage — up to $500,000 per county, plus higher sub-limits and even retroactive coverage.

It continues coverage for misdirected payments and computer fraud, with a $10,000 county deductible.

So as it turned out, MCIT was able to include cyber coverage in its standard property-casualty insurance at no extra cost to counties. But county IT departments will need to stay on top of their game to preserve cyber coverage in its current form in the future, Hajduk said. “It’s really a win-win this year,” he added.

While workers' compensation costs are expected to drop, Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust expects that its property-casualty insurance costs will rise by about 2% this year. So there is no dividend planned for that side of the business.

The most frequent cause of property-casualty claims is auto-related (58%), and 32% of the most severe claims are auto-related, which is not a surprise, since MCIT insures over 11,600 vehicles and trailers statewide, Hajduk said.

Property claims account for 16% of the frequency and 31% of the severity of property-casualty claims, he said. “We have $7.5 billion in property covered statewide,” he said.

General liability accounts for 13% of frequency, and law enforcement liability accounts for 20% of severity when it comes to liability claims statewide, he added.

The $85,338 dividend from MCIT’s workers' compensation program comes in spite of Becker County’s higher-than-average “modification factor” of 1.285%.

Anything over one is higher than average, Hajduk said, and that higher rate costs Becker County about $70,000 a year in higher premiums.

That so-called “mod factor” is essentially the county’s claim rate, based on a formula that includes the frequency and severity of claims.

Becker County’s information on claims was not broken out, but statewide, sheriff’s office and jail operations account for nearly half (48%) of workers' compensation claims — based on both frequency and severity.

Next comes the Highway Department (again, using statewide figures) which accounts for 11% of claims based on frequency and 18% of claims based on severity.

Coming in third statewide are county-owned hospitals or nursing homes, which account for 10% based on frequency and 7% based on severity.

“Each individual workers' comp claim affects a county’s contribution (premium) for three years, Hajduk said.

Last year, Becker County had a mod factor of 1.432. In 2021 the county’s mod factor was 1.19. In 2020 it was 1.226, and in 2019 it was 0.939 — a little under average.

