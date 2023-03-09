99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Becker County comes out against controversial gun storage bill

“I think a letter to our legislators would carry a lot more weight,” said Commissioner Barry Nelson, particularly since Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, has expressed concerns about the Senate bill.

county 1 use.jpg
A pickup truck parked outside the Becker County Courthouse in April of 2021 when Becker County became a Dedicated Second Amendment County.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
By Nathan Bowe
March 09, 2023 04:16 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Board on Tuesday came out strongly against bills in the Minnesota House and Senate (HF 396, SF 1723) that would make it a felony if an unsecured household gun is used in a violent crime, or if a child or ineligible person gets hold of it.

The House bill makes it a misdemeanor if a home-based gun is not “stored unloaded with a locking device and separately from its ammunition."

Examples of locking devices in the House bill include “a biometric lock; a trigger lock; a barrel lock; a cylinder lock; a gun vault; a locked cabinet; a locked box; or any other appropriate locked container.”

It becomes a gross misdemeanor “if the gun is not secured, and is either loaded, or in the immediate area of, the unsecured firearm's ammunition,” according to the House bill.

Opponents believe the bills are overly-intrusive and defeat the purpose of keeping a gun for quick-action home defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House bill has raised the ire of a number of Minnesota sheriffs, including Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, in part because it also requires law enforcement officers to store their guns in a “quick access safe” at home.

Becker County Board Chair Barry Nelson agreed with Glander’s position. “That (bill) is just ridiculous,” he said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Becker County Commissioner Richard Vareberg said that he has received “lots of calls about our second Amendment and concerns about our new commissioners.”

He said many people were calling for the county to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

But the county is already a “Dedicated Second Amendment County,” Nelson pointed out — action that was taken in April of 2021.

The County Board voted unanimously at that time to approve the resolution, which affirms the rights under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment for county residents to own guns.

At that time, the decision was made before a standing-room-only crowd in the commissioners’ room at the courthouse. Asked by a commissioner for an unofficial show of hands before the board vote, the vast majority of the audience supported the resolution.

Vareberg and Nelson on Tuesday agreed that whether the county calls itself a Dedicated Second Amendment County or a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, it’s pretty much a ceremonial designation either way, since the county is required to follow the laws of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think a letter to our legislators would carry a lot more weight,” Nelson said, particularly since Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, has expressed concerns about the Senate bill.

“I’d like to see the county draft a letter of opposition like Sheriff Glander did, opposing the legislation,” Nelson added.

The board approved the letter unanimously, and it will be signed individually by commissioners.

What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Dilworth man cracks helmet in snowmobile crash; Xbox stolen from DL ice house
March 09, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
willis Mattison (edited).jpg
Letters
Letter: MnDOT engineer's Hwy 34 column more infuriating than enlightening
March 09, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Willis Mattison, rural Osage
Perham Sportsman Club trap range 2.png
Local
A 'hot shot' at a new facility — Perham Sportsman's Club fundraises for new kids' trap shooting location
March 09, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
GroupPic.jpg
Business
Detroit Lakes business wins 2022 Client Experience Award
March 09, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of criminal sexual conduct
March 09, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Police Lights 1.jpg
Minnesota
Northeast Minnesota man dead after alleged altercation
March 08, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DL Devon Berg.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Lakers’ season ends in heartbreak against Sauk Rapids-Rice
March 08, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli