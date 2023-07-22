Becker County Fair festivities to include chocolate chip cookie contest

DETROIT LAKES — Calling all baking enthusiasts!

Project 412 is inviting the area's best cookie makers to enter its new “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie” recipe contest, which will take place at the Becker County Fair on Thursday, July 27.

"The fair is already a great asset to Detroit Lakes," said Project 412's Michelle Maier. "We just thought we'd have this cute little contest that could perk up interest and get some more people to the fair."

The contest, which will be co-sponsored by the local non-profit and the Fair Board, is not a live baking competition, but bakers will be asked to bring in ample supplies of their favorite cookies for the judges to sample.

"We also suggest including a little story or background information about your cookie," Maier said, adding that if their cookie is chosen, the information each baker provides about the recipe will be used to publicize the event.

Contestants can also snap a photo of themselves and the cookies in their kitchen, or at the fair, and post them on social media with the following tags: #BeckerCountyFair, #BestCountyFairInMN, #BestChocolateChipCookie and #Project412.

Both the anecdote and social media post are optional, Meier added.

A panel of "celebrity judges" — still to be determined at press time for this article — will evaluate each cookie based on the same criteria, with each aspect given equal weight in determining the winner.

The judging criteria will be as follows:



Use of ingredients and flavor combination — 25%

Taste and aroma — 25%

Ease of preparation — 25%

Overall appeal (i.e., "crowd pleaser") — 25%

Cookies may be any size or shape, Maier said, but entries must be dropped off on the day of the contest at the Open Class Exhibit building, between 8-11 a.m., and must be in disposable containers.

"The containers will not be returned," she explained, adding that as there is no refrigeration available on site, the entries should be able to be judged without it.

There should be a minimum of six cookies submitted, in a disposable container or on a paper plate, along with a copy of the recipe used, typed on an 8.5-by-11 inch sheet of paper (i.e., not hand-printed). All ingredients used must be included, with measurements, preparation instructions, baking time, and yield (number of cookies per recipe).

"Recipes should also be prepared by the person submitting them," Maier said, adding that while using previously published recipes is allowed, credit for the source that inspired the cookie's creation (cookbook, website, magazine, blog, etc.) should be included on the recipe card.

Winning recipes become the shared property of the contest sponsor (Project 412), the Becker County Fair, and the winning entrant. By submitting an entry, contestants will accept all published contest rules and agree to be bound by the judges’ decision, which is final.

Though open to all, the contest is intended for amateur bakers, age 14 and up, and the contestant must be a Minnesota resident.

Prizes and ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place, as follows:



Grand Prize (first place): $100 cash, champion ribbon and commemorative gift

2nd place: $50, ribbon and commemorative gift

3rd place: $25, ribbon and commemorative gift

Maier added that while cookies entered in the fair's Open Class cookie competition may also be used for this contest, entries must be submitted for both competitions separately in order to be considered. Go to beckercountyfair.com/special-contests for more information, and a downloadable submission form.