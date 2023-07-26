DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Fair starts today at the fairgrounds in Detroit Lakes. With midway rides, animal exhibitions, shows in the arena and under the big tent, and lots of food for hungry visitors.

Becker County Fair Board member Mike Ullmer holds up a sign that will be installed in the upgraded poultry barn at the fairgrounds.

Fair organizers are bracing for some warm weather, with temperatures forecast in the upper 90s and high 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and expected to remain in the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

“When the fair used to be held in the first week of August, it was hot – awful hot, so this is nothing new,” said Fair Board member Travis Schauer. “But we’re trying to do everything we can to make everything comfortable.”

That means comfortable for the cattle, hogs, sheep, poultry and rabbits as well as comfortable for the humans.

To make that happen, a few changes have been made to the show schedule, Schauer said. Pigs will now be shown at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The swine show had been set for 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, but “pigs don’t take the heat very well, so we’re trying to get them done first,” he said.

Sheep will now be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when it should be a little cooler than the original 5 p.m. show time.

Rabbits can also be heat-sensitive, and will be kept in the front of the barn, where it's cooler, and will be shown right away in the morning before things heat up too much, he said.

The big tent was up and ready for visitors on Monday at the Becker County Fairgrounds. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Schauer also thanked the East Otter Tail County Fair Board for loaning about a dozen big barn fans to the Becker County Fair to help keep the animals cool in the livestock building. Combined with the fans already on hand, that will help a lot when it comes to keeping the animals from overheating, he added.

The improvements made to fairground buildings over the summer will also help with the heat.

“We redid a bunch of wiring (in the livestock building) so it will handle more load,” he said. Hanging outlets will provide power so kids won’t have to mess around with as many extension cords as before, he added.

Power has also been upgraded in the 4-H cafeteria building, which has seen a number of other improvements, he said.

The heat isn’t expected to affect the big productions at the fair: The Amusement Attractions midway is up and running, and is offering its armband special today (Wednesday, July 26) offering unlimited rides from 5 p.m. to close for the price of $20 and two non-perishable food items for the Becker County food Pantry.

That popular special brought in nearly 5,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry last year, up from about 4,500 pounds the year before. “The midway provider likes doing it, and the food pantry is very thankful for those donations,” said Mary Ann Jorgenson, longtime worker at the Fair Office.

The midway will have a good assortment of carnival rides, games and food booths.

There are two demo derby nights planned at the fair grandstands – on Friday and Saturday evenings. A Red River Valley Pullers Association tractor pull event will be held there Thursday evening, and the April Stenger Memorial Volleyball Tournament will be held there today (Wednesday) starting at 5 p.m.

A new chocolate chip cookie contest is also planned for Thursday, and Saturday's tractor parade will feature Lowell Schlauderaff's John Deere Styled B tractor.

Detroit Lakes native Lowell Schlauderaff stands next to the 1939 John Deere Styled B tractor that he restored himself, making the machine look like it did when his grandfather, Henry, father Harvey and uncle Wesley purchased it from local implement dealer Iver Lia in the fall of 1938. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Throughout the fair there will be music and entertainment, 4-H events and open exhibits, and lots of food, fun and special events. Here's the schedule of fair events .