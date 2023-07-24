Becker County Fair Tractor Parade to highlight all things 'John Deere Green'

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes native Lowell Schlauderaff may not have an extensive collection of antique tractors and machinery on his small farm near Wine Lake, but the few pieces he does have are rich with family history.

Take the 1939 John Deere B tractor that was purchased brand new by his grandfather, Henry, in the fall of 1938.

"He bought it from Iver Lia Implement," Schlauderaff said, adding that Iver was the father of retired KDLM radio announcer Andy Lia. "It cost $900, which was split three ways (between Henry and his sons, Harvey and Wesley). It came with a 14-inch, two-bottom plow. That was the first tractor on the farm by Oak Lake (which was the original family homestead)."

The John Deere B tractor in use on the Schlauderaff farm in the 1940s. Contributed / Lowell Schlauderaff

The tractor gradually took over much of the work that had originally been done with horsepower of the four-legged variety. Before that happened, "the horses were the most important thing on the farm," he said. "That was their power (source) for field work, so they had to take care of them well."

Even after the tractor was purchased, they continued to use the horses throughout the 1940s. "I drove teams for a little while," Schlauderaff said, "for cutting and haulint firewood. That was a big thing. Farm houses were heated with wood."

One of the biggest advantages of having a tractor, however, was that it didn't get tired under the heat of the summer sun. "Horses need rest," he said.

"That was a big deal, to be able to plow all day and night if they wanted to," said Schlauderaff. "They put a light kit on it (the tractor) right away so they could work after dark if need be."

When the Schlauderaffs purchased a threshing machine in 1944, they used the John Deere B to power the thresher. Contributed / Lowell Schlauderaff

In 1944, they purchased a threshing machine, which was powered by the tractor. After it stopped working, Lowell's father parked it on a hill right next to the driveway on the Wine Lake property, where it still sits today, marking the entrance to the farm.

'Styled' vs. 'unstyled'

Schlauderaff says that his John Deere tractor is what is known as a "styled B," with a grill covering the front of the engine — which is the key difference between the "styled" and "unstyled" models, he explained.

He put a lot of time and effort into restoring the tractor, which was in heavy use on the family farm until the 1970s — but had largely sat idle for years when a July 1995 storm destroyed the shed it was housed in.

The John Deere B tractor on Lowell Schlauderaff's farm was upended — with mower still attached — when a summer storm blew down the shed in which it was stored (seen in the background) in July of 1995. Contributed / Lowell Schlauderaff

"The storm flipped it (the tractor) right over," said Schlauderaff, adding that despite the 7-foot mower attached to it, the tractor had been turned over onto its top.

After turning it right-side-up again, he decided he wanted to restore it.

"I restored it by hand, during my spare time," Schlauderaff said, adding that even the paint was hand-applied. "I painted that whole thing with spray cans. It took 25 cans (of paint)."

The bare bones of the John Deere B tractor as it appeared before Lowell Schlauderaff began the lengthy process of restoring it. He said it took 25 cans of paint to finish off the restoration, which he did by hand. Contributed / Lowell Schlauderaff

Schlauderaff will be showing off the fruits of that labor on Saturday, July 27, as his John Deere B will be the featured vehicle at the front of the Becker County Fair Tractor Parade. It won't be the first time that he's shown the tractor: He even had a sign made that shows the make, model and year of the tractor, as well as the fact that he is a third-generation owner, and mounted it permanently to the side of the tractor.

This information plaque, which is permanently mounted onto the side of Lowell Schlauderaff's 1939 John Deere Styled B tractor, proudly proclaims its history as the first tractor purchased for the Schlauderaff farm back in the fall of 1938. It was purchased new, for $900, with the cost split between Henry Schlauderaff and his sons, Harvey (Lowell's father) and Wesley. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Though most parts of his tractor had to be repainted and/or refurbished, Schlauderaff said, at least one feature did not: The PTO-powered air compressor.

"It even has the original paint," Schlauderaff said of the compressor, adding that it was so covered in grease and grime when he found it hanging from the rafters of a storage shed that the paint underneath was preserved virtually intact.

He noted that while an air compressor powered by the tractor's power take-off (PTO) shaft offered the advantage of not having to tote a separate air compressor out into the field when tire pressure started running low, they are relatively unique, in large part because of safety concerns.

This PTO-powered air compressor is one of the more unique features of Lowell Schlauderaff's 1939 John Deere Styled B tractor. Though having the compact compressor could be an advantage for re-inflating tractor tires in the field, it also poses something of a safety hazard, which is why they weren't more popular. The cmopressor still has its original paint job.

"I would call it a widowmaker," Schlauderaff said of the compressor. "It is kind of dangerous. But if you stay away from (the PTO), you can't get caught."

Though the John Deere B was considered a smaller model, with limited power, Schlauderaff said that their tractor had a wide range of applications on the farm over the years. It was not only used to plant crops, but also to power a threshing machine, chop corn into silage, mow lawns and hay fields — and since its restoration, has found a new purpose, ferrying Lowell's grandchildren around the farm.

"All of the grandkids have driven it, up and down the driveway," he said with a smile, adding that the time he logged behind the wheel of the B wasn't nearly as much fun.

"I spent hours and hours mowing hay with it," he said.

When Harvey and Wesley took over the Oak Lake farm from their father, Henry purchased the Wine Lake farm, located "about two miles away as the crow flies," Schlauderaff said.

Eventually, the Wine Lake farm came into Lowell's possession, and he still owns it today, though farming has been more of a hobby than a main occupation: Lowell worked for the hospital in Detroit Lakes (now known as Essentia Health St. Mary's) for many years, in the maintenance department.

"Boiler operator was my main job," he said, adding that the biggest part of what he did was to "keep the heat and lights on."

Now, however, he has a bit more time to work on projects like restoring tractors, and serves on the tractor parade committee for the Becker County Fair.

Tractor parade begins at Adkins Equipment

The 14th Annual Becker County Fair Tractor Parade and Rendezvous will be held on Saturday, July 29.

Participants can begin checking in for the parade at 8 a.m., though anyone who wants to store their tractor at Adkins Equipment overnight may bring it to the equipment yard on Friday night. (Adkins Equipment is located at 18323 County Highway 21 (aka Richwood Road), just north of Detroit Lakes.

A pancake and sausage breakfast for the parade participants and support staff will be served starting at 9 a.m., courtesy of Adkins Equipment, Val Seaberg, Hoffman’s Meats, Becker-Mahnomen Counties' Corn and Soybeans Growers Association, the Becker County ADA chapter, Detroit Lakes FFA chapter, and the Agribusiness Committee of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes for the drivers will be supplied by Farnum's NAPA Auto Parts of Detroit Lakes.

The parade lineup will begin at 10 a.m., with all drivers expected to be present and ready to go in time for the 10:30 a.m. start. The parade route will proceed south from Adkins Equipment on Richwood Road/Highway 21 until it becomes Roosevelt Avenue, then continue south on Roosevelt to Willow Street. Drivers will then turn right on Willow Street, proceeding west to Rossman Avenue, then turn left and continue south until they reach the fairgrounds entrance.

After entering the fairgrounds, tractor drivers will be directed to where they can park their vehicles, which will remain displayed on the grounds until after lunch. Drivers are welcome to enjoy a meal at the Becker County 4-H food stand before returning to Adkins' on their own, following traffic laws. The volunteer drivers can, but are not required to stop at local nursing homes on the return trip.

Tractors of all sizes and vintage may be entered in the tractor parade, provided that they use rubber tires and can reach a minimum traveling speed of 6-7 miles per hour. No riders will be permitted other than the driver, unless the tractor is equipped with a belted observer's seat; trailers with safe seating and hitch safety chains are allowed to be pulled behind the tractor. Tractors must also meet all Minnesota public road travel regulations. Each tractor should also have an information sheet or plaque (including the tractor's make, model, year, and any other pertinent facts) that can be attached for display while they are parked on the fairgrounds.

Registration fee is $10, with $2 of that price going toward the purchase of a fair button or fair arm band for the driver, which will serve as their admission to the grounds.

Breakfast is provided free of charge for the drivers and support staff; additional meals for family members or other guests pay be purchased for $5 each.

Entry forms can be filled out in advance and mailed, or they can be completed at Adkins' on the morning of the parade. Completed forms should include information about the driver, the tractor, and a signed liability waiver. Go to the Becker County Fair website at beckercountyfair.com/tractor-parade for more information.