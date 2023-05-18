Becker County gives thumbs-up to new pig feedlot north of Audubon

DETROIT LAKES — After several hours of debate, the Becker County Board on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit for a pig feedlot located on 270th Street, north of Audubon.

The application was submitted by local farm family William and Karolyn Zurn. Eric Zurn presented the request to the county planning commission, and Bill Zurn presented it at the County Board meeting.

It was opposed by the Land ‘o Lakes Gun Club — whose members include Lakeshirts owners Mark Fritz and Mike Hutchinson — and which owns hunting land near the proposed site. Members are concerned about how having the facility just 500 to 1,000 yards away will affect its members’ use of the land.

Bill Henke, president of the Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, submitted a letter asking the county to deny the application for “an industrial swine confinement complex whose size and corporate ownership has not been disclosed.”

The confined animal feedlot will hold about 960 “animal units,” which is fewer than 2,500 sows, Bill Zurn said at the meeting. It is expected to use about 4.4 million gallons of water per year.

All manure from the pigs will be stored beneath the barn, presumably in a manure pit under slate flooring, and will be injected as fertilizer into farmland owned by the Zurns and others.

The planning commission recommended approval, and the County Board action came after an early-morning planning commission meeting on Tuesday — just prior to the County Board meeting — to go over its finding of facts for the conditional use permit application.

Those findings of fact, several of which were disputed by opponents, were not changed at the morning meeting, Becker County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kyle Vareberg told commissioners on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Commissioner Barry Nelson was not comfortable approving the feedlot request on Tuesday, since the planning commission’s finding of facts meeting was still going on when the County Board meeting started. He cast the only dissenting vote.

Commissioners Richard Vareberg and John Okeson were satisfied with the planning commission’s recommendation to approve, and commissioners Erica Jepson and David Meyer said they were satisfied after visiting the site, talking to area farmers, and otherwise looking into the matter on their own.

The board also heard from attorneys on both sides of the issue — Steven Quam of Minneapolis for the gun club and Sarah Duffy of Fergus Falls for the Zurn family.

Quam said there were enough irregularities in the planning commission’s approval process for a court to find it “arbitrary and capricious,” while Duffy strongly disagreed.

White Earth also weighed into the issue.

Unlike the pig feedlot proposed earlier in Spring Creek Township by Eric Zurn, this proposed site is not within the White Earth Reservation boundaries.

But White Earth environmental attorney Jamie Konopacky said the moratorium also applies to the new site because the Tribal Council’s moratorium against new feedlots covers not just reservation land proper, but also a larger area beyond the reservation borders that encompasses White Earth’s 1855 treaty territory.

“The proposed swine feedlot threatens imminent and permanent harm to the band’s federally protected treaty rights and is prohibited under the band’s moratorium,” she wrote in a letter to the County Board.

White Earth said as much in a May 12 moratorium notice issued to the Zurns.

And on May 5, Konopacky added, the Tribal Council passed a new ground and surface water protection ordinance for the reservation and “the appurtenant 5-mile buffer area.”

Under the new tribal ordinance, she said, “new appropriations of ground or surface water over 1 million gallons per year are prohibited without a permit” from the White Earth Natural Resources Department.

The County Board approved the feedlot request 4-1. It’s not clear how White Earth plans to enforce its assertive new zoning requirements, which have not yet been tested in court.