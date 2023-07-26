Becker County man's livelihood at stake after horrific accident; benefit set up for rural Frazee family

DETROIT LAKES —The past 30 years, Eric Crabtree built his flooring installation business from the ground up. Now, he fears that he may lose everything.

The rural Frazee resident was hired by the city of Wolf Lake to install a new floor at the Wolf Lake Lions Hall. He went to borrow a trailer from a neighbor to haul materials for the project. One of the 16-inch trailer tires needed to be placed on a rim, which meant they had to seat the tire bead.

The tire bead is what connects the tire to the rim so that the tire can hold air, Eric explained. Like some urban legend, he’d heard about tire beads blowing up most of his life.

“It was like a bomb going off,” he recalled.

On Monday, June 26, at 6:23 p.m., emergency dispatchers were told a 47-year-old man sustained severe injuries to his arm.

“I never lost consciousness,” he recalled. “I remember wandering around with bad ringing in my ears. I looked down to see bones sticking out.”

He remembered directing his friend’s son to tell his wife. Then he decided to lay on concrete and wait for emergency first responders to arrive.

Eric’s wife, Jamie, was outside doing yard work.

“I was in the back and heard a horn: beep, beep, beep, beep,” she said, noting the frantic tone raised the hair on the back of her neck. “It wasn’t normal honking.”

The look on the face of the driver sent her running to the pickup truck. She was told that her husband hurt his arm; 9-1-1 had been called. Arriving at the scene just down the road, she said her husband was surrounded by first responders.

“When I saw his arm from the side, I knew it was very bad – life changing bad,” she said.

A Becker County Sheriff deputy had applied a tourniquet to his arm. Shortly after, Life Link landed and transported Eric to Sanford in Fargo.

“It was no time for a break down,” Jamie said. “That was for later, when I knew he would be OK.”

Using the military mindset she gained by serving in the Navy, she created a list of marching orders in her head: contact family, make arrangements for their dog to be cared for, pack some clothes and drive to Fargo. When she arrived, some family members were already there. She joined them in waiting for the first surgery to be completed. The wound had to be cleaned and bones and muscles put back together. It was the first of several surgeries Eric would undergo in the following two weeks.

When he woke up from the first operation, Jamie recalled his first concern wasn’t about his arm. It was about how the project he was hired to do in Wolf Lake was going to get done. Luckily, that concern was already being addressed by family friends Dan and Karen Pifher.

“They put together a team of volunteers that got the job done,” Jamie said. “A lot of tears were shed over that.”

After about two weeks in the hospital, Eric was discharged. He said many more surgeries are in his future before rehabilitation can begin in 8-12 months. When the day comes that he can begin rebuilding the muscle and function of his arm and hand, he may have to face his greatest fear.

“I can move my thumb, but I can’t bend it at the knuckle,” he said. “That scares me. If I can’t grip, I can’t do nothing. If that doesn’t come back to life, I don’t know what I’ll do.”

To help the Crabtrees while Eric is out of work, a Go Fund Me account was set up, as well as a benefit account at United Community Bank in Frazee. Donations can be sent to United Community bank ℅ Eric Crabtree Benefit, 122 West Main Avenue, Frazee MN 56544.

“It’s hard to accept charity,” Eric said. “I don’t ever want to. I’ve always been the one donating and helping people. It’s hard to be on the other side of things.”

While allowing others to help in one’s time of need can be challenging, Eric said he is very grateful.

“I don’t think you realize the friends you have until something like this happens,” he said. “Keep your friends close.”