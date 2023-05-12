99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Becker County Master Gardeners hosting weekly gardening clinics this summer

The University of Minnesota Extension Service's Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics will take place every Wednesday through the end of September at the Extension office in Detroit Lakes.

Master Gardener logo.jpg
The Becker County Master Gardener program is operated by the University of Minnesota Extension.
DETROIT LAKES — With summer upon us, so come the many questions about trees, shrubs, home gardens and lawns. To help answer your questions and provide helpful ideas, the Becker County Extension Service features Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics every Wednesday from May through September, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Extension office in Detroit Lakes.

The Gardening Clinics are possible because of the volunteer help of several experienced Becker County Master Gardeners.

Master Gardeners participate in approximately 50 hours of intensive training on home horticulture topics from the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University In return, they donate volunteer time back to their home county, working on community projects, teaching educational programs, conducting gardening clinics or answering questions they may receive in home communities.

You are invited to stop by the Clinics with your questions and problems. For easier identification of your plant pest or disease or gardening problem here are some guidelines.

  • Bring in a sample of the diseased part of the plant at least 6” longer than diseased part in a plastic bag.
  • For weed identification, bring in whole plant, including roots in a plastic bag.
  • If possible, bring insect pest with sample of plant material found on, in plastic or glass jar.
  • Grass samples – cut out a 10” circle with 1” of soil including affected and non-affected area in box.

Our Master Gardeners will provide helpful solutions and ideas to your questions. If unable to answer your questions, the Master Gardeners are only a phone call away from the University of Minnesota horticulturist/Dial U Clinic for additional help.
There is no charge, so plan to take advantage of the Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics this summer. The Becker County Extension Office is located at 1120 8 th St. SE Detroit Lakes. Call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105 for more information.

