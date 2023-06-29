Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Becker County Museum grand opening set for July 7

History exhibit hall, research library and science center will be open to the public — with live music and free admission during the celebration.

IMG_0106 (2).JPG
Bristol Henningsen, 4, plays with a remote-controlled tractor during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 4:40 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Though the science center at the new Becker County Museum building in Detroit Lakes held its official grand opening back in February, it was planned to be part of a "phased" opening for the new 30,000-square-foot, $6.8 million facility adjacent to the Historic Holmes Theatre.

Peterson exhibit.JPG
The new Collin Peterson exhibit in the Becker County Museum's research library contains not only the desk and chair from the former U.S. Congressman's Washington, D.C., office, but also copies of his legislative papers, memorabilia, awards and photographs from his 30-year tenure in office. It is open for viewing during the museum's regular hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Former U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson unveiled his new exhibit in the museum's research library as part of a private event for friends, family and colleagues in early June, and now, the history exhibit hall is ready for visitors as well — so another grand opening celebration for those parts of the facility is scheduled for this Friday, July 7.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

"Admission will be free during the event, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m.," says Becky Mitchell, the museum's executive director.

In addition to being able to freely explore both levels of the museum building, including the aforementioned research library and history hall, Mitchell said visitors can also listen to music from Detroit Lakes entertainer Tim Eggebraaten and check out the museum's gift shop. There will also be a short program commemorating the occasion, she added.

"The research library is open now, and the history hall will be open in time for the event," said Mitchell, noting that while there are still some parts of the building that are a "work in progress," the new museum was designed to be "flexible and fluid," with historic, scientific and interactive children's exhibits that can be moved around and "switched out" for other exhibits periodically.

"Our displays have all been built on movable flats," said Mitchell, noting that even the historic log cabin that used to sit on the main floor of the old museum was dismantled and reassembled on a flat that can, theoretically, be moved — although it is still quite large and may need some substantial moving equipment to be relocated.

Museum Patio.JPG
Laker Prep Preschool and Early Childhood Center's end-of-year celebration at the Becker County Museum offered preschool students, siblings and parents a chance to check out the museum's new second-floor patio, which was opened to visitors for the first time on May 17.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"The intent is to make things flexible ... to not limit ourselves to one layout," she said. "In a museum, you never display all your collections at once; some of our items have been in storage for many years."

Some of the artifacts that have been in long-term storage or located off-site will have to be reevaluated to determine whether they are still viable for display, Mitchell added. For instance, a collection of bound volumes of old newspapers that were donated to the museum from the Detroit Lakes Tribune may include duplicates of volumes that the museum already has in its collection. All of the newspaper volumes will have to be examined to determine which ones are best for display, and which ones can go back into storage. Some of the really old volumes may not be in good enough shape to put on display at all, she added.

Another part of the museum project that was, thankfully, completed in time for the grand opening is the paving of the parking lot area in front of the museum building that used to be the site for the old museum and an adjacent playground area. Though the older portion of the parking lot will be undergoing a facelift in the coming weeks as well, Mitchell said there should be sufficient parking available for the event.

If you go

What: Grand Opening Celebration
Where: Becker County Museum, 714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes
When: Friday, July 7, 4 to 6 p.m.
Who: Museum staff will present a short program, and there will be live music from Tim Eggebraaten.
How: Free and open to the public.

A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022.
