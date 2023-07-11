Becker County Museum is finally, fully open

DETROIT LAKES — Since the second-floor science center at Detroit Lakes' new Becker County Museum was opened to the public early this year, patrons have been wondering, "When will the rest of it be ready?"

As of this Friday, July 7, they need wonder no longer: A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held to commemorate the first-floor history hall and research library being fully accessible to the public for the first time.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





A handful of dignitaries spoke prior to the ribbon cutting, including the museum's executive director, Becky Mitchell; former Minnesota State Sen. Kent Eken; Detroit Lakes Vice Mayor Ron Zeman; Becker County Commissioner David Meyer; and former U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson.

Becker County Museum Executive Director Becky Mitchell (with former U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson in the background) spoke at Friday's grand opening of the museum's first-floor history hall and research library. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"This project started more than 20 years ago," Mitchell said. "I think it started as a dream, and it very quickly turned into a necessity about 10-15 years ago in that old facility.

"Seven years ago we went through a big visioning process as a (historical society) board," she continued, referencing several board members past and present who had been involved in the process, including Mike Wammer (who was at the opening), former County Commissioner Ben Grimsley (who was also there) and Dick Hecock (who was unable to attend).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Historical Society assisted the museum with that visioning process, she added. "It was very clear that we were not identifying with a huge portion of our region, and we needed to figure out how to move to that next level."

It was at that point that science and children's programming were added to their vision for the future, Mitchell said, "because in school today, history is taught, but it is not a core subject. It is not a state standard testing (requirement) any longer. It's all math, science and reading."

A father and daughter check out the augmented reality sandbox in the science center at Detroit Lakes' Becker County Museum on Friday, July 7, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

One of the things that helped move them in this direction, she added, was the advent of the Water/Ways traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian in 2017. "It (Water/Ways) was going to open the new facility, but that just didn't happen," Mitchell said. "So we hosted it in the old facility, and we had a lot of school groups in, and in talking with those teachers, we said, 'What brings you here today, versus a year ago?' And they said, 'It's the science. We can get money for field trips for science activities.'

"But science is also a big part of our county. Our natural resources are plentiful in science, our industries are plentiful in science, and just about every historic topic has a science angle. Think of the railroad, think of agriculture, think of ice harvesting. All of those are science as well. So we expanded that vision to encompass both: To talk about our history, to show science, but also to be progressive and talk about the future. Entities like SJE (Rhombus) BTD (Manufacturing) and Team (Industries), what are they doing today? How are they working? Because in a couple of years, that's history for us."

Local singer and musician Tim Eggebraaten kept the crowd entertained during the grand opening of the Becker County Museum's history hall and research library on Friday, July 7, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Mitchell noted that the doors to the old museum building closed for good when they hauled out the last box on July 3, 2022 — but the museum had been closed to the public for several months before that, which meant that when the science center grand opening was held in February, they had been closed for more than a year.

"It was a little bittersweet closing those doors," she said. "Lots of memories, both for us and the church that was there before us. But that building was sad and tired and leaky and moldy, and it needed to go."

The process of getting moved out of the old facility and into the new one, which took the better part of a year from start to finish, was "lengthy and painful," Mitchell added. For about a year, they were without a permanent home, forced to depend on the generosity of several hosts for their programming. "We were on the move," she said.

This wooden boat from Lund Boat Works was one of several large items on display in the Becker County Museum's new history hall during the grand opening celebration on Friday, July 7, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In January of this year, though some of the construction was as yet unfinished, they began the process of moving everything from storage into the new building. "We had been officially closed for a year. Financially we needed to open, and mentally we needed to open, and for all of you (the public) we needed to get into this building and get open.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So we moved in on top of them (the contractors), and slowly pushed them out. Which has been great, but a challenge, because there are still things we are wrapping up in this building. ... We're still moving things in."

The first floor exhibit hall is fully visible from the second floor balcony, which leads into the science center at Detroit Lakes' Becker County Museum. A large crowd gathered at the museum on Friday, July 7, 2023, to celebrate the fact that both floors of the museum are now open to the public. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Since opening the science center and gift shop to the public for regular hours on March 2, "We've seen families — so many families that had no engagement with this facility. They come through the doors every day, and it's just amazing to watch," Mitchell said.

Though both floors of the facility are now open, Mitchell cautioned, "the T's are not all crossed and the I's are not all dotted. There's a lot of work to be done."

A donor recognition wall is still in the works, she said, and they are getting ready to host another large traveling exhibit: "Da Vinci: The Exhibition" is scheduled to arrive this fall.

Some large-scale exhibits like this antique wooden bar from Wolf Lake (and the trophy animal heads above it) took quite a bit of maneuvering to get in place, but all of the museum's exihbits are designed to be movable. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"In September, Da Vinci is coming," Mitchell said, excitement evident in her voice. "It's official. Da Vinci will be here from the middle of September to early January. It will take up a large portion of our history hall and actually, part of our basement."

Mitchell emphasized, however, that such large-scale traveling exhibits will not be the norm. "The focus is still our local history. But it does not hurt to have some educational offerings that expand (that focus) a little bit beyond that."

She added that patrons might expect to see one or two traveling exhibits a year, at most, "some large, some small" — but the Da Vinci exhibit will be the largest planned for the foreseeable future.

Old Three Legs, the once-formidable wolf that once stalked the woods of Becker County, is one of the exhibits on display in the new history hall at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Zeman talked about how the museum was originally located in the basement of the Becker County Courthouse, until the former Assembly of God church building on Summit Avenue became available in 1988. Eventually, however, they outgrew that space as well. "We ran out of room to keep all of that history safe," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the opening of the new facility, Zeman added, "We want you to use this museum often. Don't think of it as a museum; think of it as home. Be here as often as you can, to look at the new displays. ... Becky and her staff are going to have lots of new displays to show off."

He also encouraged those present who are not current members to consider joining. "It doesn't break the bank. It's so reasonable. It's cheaper than going to the movies."

Old and new artifacts are intermingled in the history hall exhibits now on display at the Becker County Museum. The history hall was fully opened to the public for the first time this Friday, July 7, 2023, for a grand opening celebration. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Lots of volunteers are also needed to keep things running smoothly, he added. "The museum will be at its best only if you participate in the things going on here."

Meyer, who became the county board representative on the Becker County Historical Society's board of directors (which oversees the museum) late last fall, upon defeating his predecessor, Ben Grimsley, thanked Grimsley for all the work he did on the museum project. He said others on the board told him at his first meeting, "You've got some big shoes to fill. Ben carried a lot of boxes and moved a lot of furniture." He also thanked the countless others who volunteered their time, talent and financial support to make it happen.

"There isn't any facility like this museum in the state of Minnesota," Meyer said. "This is cool. I'm a history buff. When you can come in here and learn history, then do some science projects, and maybe combine them together, what better learning place for kids to be? It's awesome. ... It's something that's going to be a destination place in Becker County. People are going to talk about this place when they find out about it."

With the arrival of the Da Vinci exhibit this fall, he added, "We're going to be the coolest place in Minnesota."

Becker County Historical Society and Museum may offer a Da Vinci exhibit come September. Contributed / Becker County Historical Society and Museum

Eken briefly referenced the work he and his colleague, former State Rep. Paul Marquart (who was unable to attend on Friday), had done to secure state bonding money for the new museum's construction, and noted that they "both have a soft place in our hearts for history because we're both history teachers. This was something that we thought was really important — preserving the history, teaching the history to our next generations."

He then mentioned the old adage that people "look to history so we don't make the mistakes of the past," and added that while there is truth to it, "that's only part of it. It's a rather negative view of history to think of it as only a series of mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fact is that history offers us a lot of constructive lessons," he continued. "They did a lot of things right in the past, and they've given us an awful lot, the previous generations that came before us. We need to remember that, we need to honor them. We need to build on the success that they achieved."

Eken noted that combining science with history was a natural fit, because "science is the reason for all of the technological advances that we've made that have led us to the standard of living and the quality of life that we enjoy today."

He concluded by saying, "If we don't have a grasp on our history, we don't have a very bright future."

The gift shop at the new Becker County Museum was quite packed on Friday, July 7, 2023, as people waited patiently for the ribbon cutting that would officially open the museum's research library and history hall to the public for the first time. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After the private ceremony that was held at the museum last month to unveil Congressman Peterson's exhibit in the museum's research library, Mitchell said that Peterson had told her, "I think there's about 30 more boxes to go through downstairs." Her answer was, "That would be about a hundred and 30 more boxes to go through."

They were referencing the fact that Peterson had not only donated the furniture and fixtures from his old offices in Washington, D.C., along with some of his awards, photographs and hunting trophies, but also boxes and boxes of legislative papers from his 30 years in office that would need to be sorted through and digitized for future generations to use in their research.

Peterson said that, as an alumni of Moorhead State University, now Minnesota State University Moorhead, he was sure that the faculty "will probably never forgive me that I gave all my stuff to the Becker County Museum and not to Moorhead State."

His reasoning, Peterson added, was that when artifacts like his old legislative papers are donated to a college or university, "they sit in a basement and no one ever sees them," aside from the occasional researcher who might go rummaging through them. "I think this is a better use for them."

A stack of grand opening announcements were left on the gift shop counter outside the entrance to the Becker County Museum on Friday, July 7, 2023, so people could take them home as keepsakes. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Peterson also noted that it was Mike Wammer, a former member of the museum's board of directors who also served as its chair for three years, who first talked him into giving the contents of his D.C. office to the museum. He also paid homage to the late Roger Engstrom, who was a loyal supporter of the museum for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the ribbon cutting, Wammer said, "I never thought I'd see it (the opening of a new museum). It's wonderful."

Grimsley said that he was quite happy with how the new museum facility turned out. "It exceeded my expectations. A lot of creativity went into this facility, and I hope my kids will enjoy spending time here. It's quite an accomplishment to see this place filled up and in business."