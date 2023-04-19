Becker County Museum is perfect birthday destination for Detroit Lakes 11-year-old

DETROIT LAKES — A museum may not be the first place that most people would think of as a birthday destination, but Morgan Mouw has made it something of a tradition.

The Detroit Lakes 11-year-old holds the distinction of being the last person to have her birthday party in the old Becker County Museum building in 2022, and the first to have one in the new museum building, which opened to the public last month.

Morgan, who turned 11 on April 10, said she celebrated her "golden" birthday at the old museum, which was torn down in the spring of 2022 to make room for construction of the new, 30,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the Historic Holmes Theatre.

Morgan Mouw (second from left) and her friends Maddie Nordby, Nora Hochgraber and Rowan Gatheridge contemplate a clue in their "escape room" activity at the old Becker County Museum building on April 10, 2022. Contributed / Becky Mitchell

"I had an escape room!" she said, adding that her friends joined her in hunting for the clues to make their escape. Many of those same friends joined her for her 11th birthday celebration, which was held Saturday, April 15.

According to Becky Mitchell, the museum's executive director, the clues for Morgan's escape room event included a series of questions, riddles, trivia — and even one clued written in Morse code. Morgan said the latter was her favorite clue of the day.

"And we got to write our names on the wall!" she exclaimed.

Morgan Mouw, at left, and friends Maddie Nordby, Nora Hochgraber and Rowan Gatheridge got to write their names on the wall of the old Becker County Museum building as part of Morgan's "golden" birthday celebration on April 10, 2022. The old museum was demolished last year to make room for the new building, which was just opened to the public last month. Contributed / Becky Mitchell

Mitchell said the latter was a one-time opportunity created by the fact that the old building was scheduled to be demolished. "We were in the midst of packing everything up," she recalled.

There was no writing on the wall allowed for Saturday's celebration, however, as the new building will be in use for many decades to come. Instead, Morgan and her guests got to enjoy stuffing their own plush animals to take home — Morgan chose a moose — and feasted on birthday cupcakes provided by Brenda Houts.

Morgan Mouw, at right, and friend Maddie Norby smiled as they stuffed their plush animals (Maddie chose a bulldog, Morgan a moose) to take home with them at the end of Morgan's 11th birthday celebration on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Contributed / Becky Mitchell

They also explored the museum's new science floor and gift shop, which are the only areas currently open to the public, as construction and installation of equipment in other areas of the building are still ongoing.

Morgan said her favorite exhibits on the science floor were "the Lite Brite" (i.e., a giant Pixel Pegs board) and the augmented reality (AR) sandbox, while others said they preferred the giant AR game board, which gives the feel of being part of a video game.

When asked if she wanted to have her 12th birthday celebration in the same location next year, Morgan nodded enthusiastically.

"I did not realize that Morgan’s 11th birthday would be the first birthday at the new museum until Becky mentioned it, and then when she reminded me Morgan’s 10th (golden) birthday was the last at the former museum, I thought it was a pretty cool moment," said Morgan's mother, LeAnn Mouw.

Morgan Mouw (second from right) and her friends Nora Hochgraber, Maddie Norby and Etta Rotter enjoyed some gourmet cupcakes made specially for Morgan's 11th birthday celebration at the Becker County Museum on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Contributed / LeAnn Mouw

"Becky has been so gracious with hosting and always has good ideas for the girls; she's really creative," Mouw added. "It was really fun taking a last walk through the old museum, and the wall signing was a highlight for the girls. It’s something they’ll remember. So in essence they also made their own little piece of history in 2022 and 2023."

Mitchell said that the science floor and gift shop are currently available for hosting birthday parties and similar special events, and as soon as they are finished, other areas of the museum will be as well.

"We have several (parties) scheduled, but Morgan's was the first," she added.

Contact the museum at 218-847-2938 or info@beckercountyhistory.org for more information about renting its facilities, or hosting a special event there. You can also check out the museum's social media pages ( Facebook and Instagram ) as well as their website at beckercountymuseum.org for updates about when the other areas of the museum will be opened to the public.

Though the science floor's grand opening was held during this year's Polar Fest celebration , a second celebration will be held early this summer, when the museum is fully operational.

"Something that took this long to happen deserves more than one celebration," Mitchell told a packed room at the Detroit Lakes Area Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Economic Development Summit , which was hosted by the museum last month. The museum had been closed to the public for more than a year during the transition from the old facility to the new one.