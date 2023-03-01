Becker County Museum's new science floor will begin regular hours Thursday

DETROIT LAKES — Though the Becker County Museum's science floor was supposed to open to the public this Wednesday, March 1, winter storms have postponed the historic event by one day.

According to a post on the museum's website, the museum will be resuming regular hours of operation for the first time in more than a year this Thursday, March 2. The science floor and gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some areas of the new, 30,000 square foot facility remain closed, however, as construction on the ground floor is ongoing. A second opening celebration will be held later this spring when the museum is fully operational.

The science floor's official grand opening on Friday, Feb. 17 drew more than 200 area residents , though the Polar Fest Boys Night Out at the museum on Friday, Feb. 10 was its first official public event.