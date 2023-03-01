99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, March 1

News Local

Becker County Museum's new science floor will begin regular hours Thursday

The new science floor and gift shop at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes will be open to the public this Thursday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

IMG_0206 (2).JPG
Kids play a floor-projected video game during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
March 01, 2023 02:56 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Though the Becker County Museum's science floor was supposed to open to the public this Wednesday, March 1, winter storms have postponed the historic event by one day.

According to a post on the museum's website, the museum will be resuming regular hours of operation for the first time in more than a year this Thursday, March 2. The science floor and gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some areas of the new, 30,000 square foot facility remain closed, however, as construction on the ground floor is ongoing. A second opening celebration will be held later this spring when the museum is fully operational.

The science floor's official grand opening on Friday, Feb. 17 drew more than 200 area residents , though the Polar Fest Boys Night Out at the museum on Friday, Feb. 10 was its first official public event.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
