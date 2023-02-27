Becker County resident asks commissioners to hold the line on taxes

DETROIT LAKES — A Becker County resident asked the county board on Feb. 21 to keep a lid on tax increases, for the sake of people who can’t afford to pay higher property taxes.

Jane Hokenson, of rural Detroit Lakes, was especially concerned about the two newest commissioners, Dave Meyer and Erica Jepson, who had labor union support for their campaigns.

“During Commissioner Dave Meyer's committee report on Tuesday Feb. 8, he concluded with the statement that ‘our county employees are our strongest asset,’” Hokanson said. “Mr. Meyer, I beg to differ. Our strongest assets are the fine residents that pay their taxes.”

She went on to list “some of the folks that need you to advocate for them.” She did not give their full names for privacy sake.

“Leea is a widow,” Hokanson said. “She lives in her own home and cares for herself. Needless to say, she is on a fixed income and an increase in her property tax would be a hardship. Leea is 99 years old. You are representing and advocating in her best interest.”

Hokenson added that “Sara, recently widowed, lives in a rented apartment, due to her husband’s passing she will now only get half of his retirement. She is unsure if she will be able to afford to stay in her apartment. An increase in her landlord's property tax would be passed on to her. Needless to say, she is on a fixed income. Sara is 76 years old. You are representing and advocating in her best interests.”

Hokenson gave another example: ‘Lorraine, recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Life has turned upside down with doctor appointments, not being able to work, and many more expenses. Lorraine is 60 years old. You are representing and advocating for her best interests.”

And finally, she added, “Don – Don and his wife are living in their own home and hope to stay for as long as they can. Don and his wife have health challenges and they live on a fixed income. An increase in their property tax would be a hardship to them. Don is 86 and his wife is 81. You are representing and advocating for their best interest.”

And so, she said, “don’t you see that caring for the employees at Human Services is by far not your best assets? The above residents of Becker County need you to hold the line for them. Most of these people are lifelong residents who have paid their dues.”

She added that “a spokesperson for Human Service employees has made the statement many times, ‘We can earn more at Walmart or McDonald’s.’ These are multi-million dollar companies. We do not need the continual poison that ruins a good work environment for all. Do we have good employees? Yes. We want them to have a fair salary and benefits plan.

"We are currently in an economic downturn. Recession that could turn into a depression. You don't have to go far to see the increased price of living. We need to consider all the residents of Becker County, not 1% that are employees. Thank you for the time.”

Hokenson addressed the board during the open forum part of the meeting, which gives the public the opportunity to speak directly to commissioners. The board listens, but does not usually respond, and that’s what happened after Hokenson’s comments.