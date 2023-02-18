Becker County resident receives trail Groomer of the Year Award

DETROIT LAKES — Wayne Schlauderaff of Detroit Lakes was named Groomer of the Year by the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MnUSA).

Schlauderaff is part of the United Lakes & Trail Riders Association Snowmobile Club (ULTRA), which serves Becker County. He received the award on Saturday, Feb. 11 during the annual Winter Rendezvous at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minn.

Schlauderaff, who has been a member of ULTRA for 22 years, has been grooming snowmobile trails the past 15 years. He and his family maintain a 21-mile portion of club trails, according to a news release.

After holding many board positions with ULTRA, Schlauderaff is now the trail administrator. He oversees 11 operators and more than 140 miles of trails. He also maintains equipment, completes necessary paperwork; works with landowners, local governments and trail advisers to improve the trail system and presents various information at meetings.

Schlauderaff commits many hours to the club’s vintage rally and swap meet and is known for the creations of Minion, SnoMater and Thomas the Train sleds.

“Schlauderaff knows the importance of supporting our sport, clubs and associations which work to keep 22,740 miles of trails on the ground for all of us to enjoy riding on,” the press release stated. “Local clubs and their volunteers are responsible for the maintenance and grooming of 22,000 plus miles of trails. The DNR maintains 740 miles.”

Individuals or businesses can be nominated for the annual MnUSA awards by filling out a form at www.mnsnowmobiler.org before Nov. 30.

Other awards and winners included:

Snowmobile Family of the Year went to Jerry and Emily Velishek and Randy and Wanda Velishek, all of Faribault and members of Faribo Sno-Go Club

Unsung Hero to Kenneth Koivisto of Cromwell. Koivisto is a member of Cromwell Sno-Gophers

Snowmobile Club of the Year went to Prior Lake Snowmobile Association.

Snowmobiler of the Year went to Mark Kavanaugh of Brainerd. He is a member of Pequot Brush Pilots.

Other available awards are Young Snowmobiler of the Year and Dealer of the Year.

Scholarships to be awarded, apply by March 31

The MnUSA also offers a scholarship of up to $3,000 to graduating high school seniors heading to post-secondary institutions. Information can be found at www.mnsnowmobiler.org . Scholarship applications must be received by March 31.

