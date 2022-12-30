Becker County Sheriff's Office to get four new drones for search-and-rescue work

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is now better positioned to find lost hunters, wandering dementia patients, and fleeing suspects since the county approved the use of federal funds to buy four new drones to help in search-and-rescue situations.

Before the purchase — with federal American Rescue Plan money — was approved by the county board, Sheriff Todd Glander and Chief Deputy Shane Richard told commissioners that the new and improved drones will be helpful in all kinds of situations. In the past, they have been used to help the Land Department to identify winter-kill oak trees and in some areas have been used to help with bridge inspections.

“Anytime we can fly and get training experience, we’re more than happy to do that stuff (for other Becker County departments),” Richard said at the Dec. 13 Becker County Board meeting.

The drones are equipped with both optical and thermal cameras and have multiple functions, Glander said. The drones will primarily assist emergency responders with search and rescue efforts such as missing persons and drownings, but will also assist at fire and crash scenes, and be used to help find fleeing suspects.

Up until the purchase was approved, the sheriff’s office had two larger drones, one a few years old and in pretty good shape and the other older, more dated and less useful, Richard said. The bigger drones will stay at the office and be brought to a scene when needed, but the four new, smaller drones will be kept in the squad cars of supervisors at the sheriff’s office — the three sergeants and Richard — so that at least one is available on each eight-hour shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

The small white image in the middle of the photo is a person lying down and playing a lost hunter in a training scenario. A drone took this photo using thermal imaging. Contributed/Becker County Sheriff's Office

“The smaller drones are kind of a quick deployment when issues arise,” Richard said. “The thermal imaging is getting better for search and rescue.”

The sheriff’s office had also requested a new, larger drone, but was turned down on that. In making a case for that purchase, Richard told the county board that larger drones are more robust and can be flown in windier, rainier weather conditions. The new large drone would have been “a lot faster to deploy,” and have a longer flying range, Richard said.

“The big one is waterproof, they say you can fly them in the rain,” he told commissioners. “The small ones are weather resistant. If the engines get wet, they come out of the sky in a hurry.”

But big or small, drones are often helpful on the job, Richard said. A drone helped find a lost hunter in a training session near Lake Park in just a couple minutes, thanks to the thermal imaging that detects body heat. Without the drone, Richard said, it would have been a long, cold search for deputies. “We would've been out there all night,” Richard said.