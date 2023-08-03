Becker County to spend $100K on comprehensive land use plan and help with key ordinances

DETROIT LAKES — Faced with zoning challenges ranging from short-term rentals to confined animal feedlots — and badly needing to update its countywide comprehensive land use plan — the Becker County Board acted to solve both problems on Tuesday.

It approved a $99,984 proposal from Bolton & Menk — an engineering, planning and design firm — to work on several key subdivision and zoning ordinances for the county, while at the same time upgrading the county’s comprehensive land use plan, which is now over 20 years old.

MORE STORIES FROM NATHAN BOWE





“Doing the comprehensive land use plan and the zoning together is really brilliant because you really take control over how the process of development occurs, with the long-term vision,” Bolton & Menk Senior Planner Mojra Hauenstein told commissioners via remote video.

Board Chairman Barry Nelson initially expressed skepticism about the usefulness of comprehensive plans, which too often sit unused after they’re finished, and said he’d like to look instead at getting help from Bolton & Menk on developing the key ordinances the county needs.

“We’ve had a comprehensive plan on the shelf,” Nelson said, “and I can tell you how often we’ve looked at it or referenced it at this board meeting, and it’s not very often … it’s just not significantly used, and to spend this kind of money on it is not, in my opinion, a good use of funds … or do you see a value in that comprehensive plan that I’m not seeing?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauenstein said land use plans are needed to establish future growth, but “they sit on a dusty shelf because they're not designed to be usable. We do it differently — we actually create a digital version of it. It’s available, readable, present 24-7. We are text-light and graphic-heavy — people don’t want to read 1,000 pages. We tend to be briefer and to the point. But we do need to establish that vision — where does the county want to go beyond five, 10, 15 years?”

The zoning has to comply with the comprehensive plan, that is a requirement in statute, so those two really go together,” she added.

Having a comp plan also helps secure grant funding, she said. “So there is a usefulness to it, but we hear you and we do not want to do an old-school comprehensive land use plan for you, absolutely not.”

The plan will establish the county’s land use map, she said, which will outline which areas are best suited for residential, agriculture, commercial and other uses.

Commissioner Erica Jepson asked Hauenstein to elaborate on why a comprehensive plan would help the county land grant funding.

“We have found communities wanting to do comprehensive plans so they could show future growth,” Hauenstein said. “It’s almost like a very light version of a feasibility study, where you say this is the comprehensive plan, here’s the data, and then we can plug it into that (grant) application.”

Nelson said he had qualms about a comprehensive plan staying relevant for 20 years. But Zoning Administrator Kyle Vareberg suggested it could cover a shorter period of time, like five, 10 or 15 years.

And Jepson noted that it will be less expensive to update a newer plan if the board changes direction in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think we need a vision, and we need to know where we’re going, and what we want for Becker County — and I think getting public input is the best way to get that,” Jepson said.

“I think we have to do something,” added Commissioner John Okeson, “because that (existing) plan is 20-some years old … we either have to update it or just get rid of it – because there’s people that refer to it all the time when there’s an issue, and it’s outdated.”

Only the seven metro-area counties are required to have a comprehensive land use plan in Minnesota, but many outstate counties opt to have them for planning purposes.

Bolton & Menk was the only firm to submit a proposal, but Nelson noted it has an excellent reputation in Minnesota, and was encouraged by the firm’s presentation.

“I think a couple things you’ve said make me appreciate the way you want to go about it,” Nelson told Hauenstein. “It’s not the old book on the shelf, because I don’t think that tool has enough value to spend $100,000. The tool we would use is one that guides the (planning) commission and County Board, and (helps provide) the zoning ordinances that we are so desperately in need of.”

The County Board approved the contract unanimously. Commissioner Richard Vareberg was absent on Tuesday but said recently that he supports a new comprehensive plan.

The zoning and comprehensive plan mirror each other, but the plan will take about 14 months to complete, while the zoning ordinances will be finished sooner than that.

“You will get the full package,” Hauenstein said. “You are saving money by doing both together, and at the end of it you will have full control of your destiny and how you grow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Planner Robin Caufman, of Bolton & Menk’s St. Cloud office, also attended the virtual meeting and told commissioners that work will start sometime around late September or early October.

The first step is to “harvest the opinion of the community as to where they want to go,” Hauenstein said.

"As far as process, we’ll do the first three or so months just doing that engagement, just really finding out what the public has identified as issues, as well as vision,” Caufman said. “That gives us most of late fall and winter to do the subdivision and zoning ordinances, so we would be ready to have some drafts for you hopefully by next spring.”

