Becker County Transfer Station creates section for lake weed disposal

The Detroit Lakes City Council denied a request to dispose of lake weeds at the city compost site.

Members of the Lake Detroiters Association requested the Detroit Lakes City Council allow lake weeds to be disposed of at the city compost site.
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 11:39 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes City Council denied a request to allow lake weeds at the city compost site, instead directing people to the county transfer station.

During the monthly Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 9, members of the Lake Detroiters Association asked to dispose of lake weeds and things that wash up on shore at the city compost site.

The council was informed that the Pelican River Watershed District ended roadside lake weed pickup after providing it for more than 30 years. Because the city compost site is open all hours, the Lake Detroiters Association preferred the facility located near the county jail, which is just north of town on Highway 59. It was noted the drop-off for the lake weeds at the city compost site was easily accessed.

Alderman Ron Zeman said the city met with representatives from the Department of Natural Resources to discuss the option of accepting lake weeds at the city compost site. He said the DNR stated mixing lake weeds with compost soil could contaminate the soil and have impacts if the compost was used for a flower or vegetable garden.

Instead, the council directed lakeside homeowners to bring lake weeds and species to the Becker County Transfer Station, which has regulated hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays). The transfer station is located at 24413 County Road 144.

After the meeting, Land Use Department Director Steve Skoog was contacted. He said the lake material will be treated just like yard waste, but piled in a separate area.

Skoog noted there is no charge for yard waste or lake weeds unless a commercial business drops off a large quantity of material. For businesses, there is a “minimal charge.”

