Becker County workers, commissioners raise $2,600 for Food Pantry

The donation was presented at the April 4 Becker County Board meeting, in time to qualify for the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign.

food pasntry donation (edited).jpg
Becker County employees and commissioners raised $2,600 for the Becker County Food Pantry this year. From left are Commissioner Erica Jepson; Regional Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator Sandy Gunderson; Commissioner David Meyer; Commissioner Barry Nelson; Food Pantry Executive Director Brad Carlson; Commissioner John Okeson; and Commissioner Richard Vareberg.<br/>
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 4:09 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County employees, commissioners and administrative staff raised $2,600 this year for the Becker County Food Pantry. Each year county workers raise money for the food pantry by donating items that are sold in an online auction.

The donation was presented at the April 4 Becker County Board meeting, in time to qualify for the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which runs Feb. 27 through April 9 this year.

