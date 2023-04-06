Becker County workers, commissioners raise $2,600 for Food Pantry

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County employees, commissioners and administrative staff raised $2,600 this year for the Becker County Food Pantry. Each year county workers raise money for the food pantry by donating items that are sold in an online auction.

The donation was presented at the April 4 Becker County Board meeting, in time to qualify for the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which runs Feb. 27 through April 9 this year.

