Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Becker Pet & Garden in Detroit Lakes has been sold

A retirement celebration for Scott Sonstegard is set for Friday, June 30 at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes.

SS.jpg
Scott Sonstegard holds his Havanese pup at his store Becker Pet & Garden. Sonstegard announced he will be retiring at the end of June, but will continue calling Detroit Lakes home for years to come. The native of Alexandria, Minnesota, has lived in Detroit Lakes for the past 30 years, aside from a short stint in Bagley, Minnesota.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — After more than a decade of business ownership success, Scott Sonstegard is retiring from Becker Pet & Garden.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

The popular store on Washington Avenue that provides a variety of pet products and pet food, as well as candy, will continue under new ownership. Tiffany and Eric Brown purchased the business and will take ownership July 1. The Browns have been training alongside Sonstegard for some time.

Sonstegard started contemplating retirement about a year ago after his wife Angie retired from working as a certified public accountant.

“I thought about it and realized I might be jealous if my wife started sending me pictures of her and our dog on the beach in sunglasses, while I’m here shoveling snow,” he said. “That’s when I decided I should probably retire, too.”

After a year of looking for the right buyer, Sonstegard sold the shop to a local family with children. Now, as retirement nears, he has given a little more thought to what he will do with his free time.

ADVERTISEMENT

BPG Front.jpg
Becker Pet & Garden, a popular store on Washington Avenue that provides a variety of pet products and pet food, as well as candy, will continue under new ownership. Tiffany and Eric Brown have purchased the business and will take ownership July 1.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I’ve never retired before,” he said. “I like to hunt and fish, so I’ll probably do more of that, and volunteer.”

Sonstegard said he and his wife may also do some traveling in the States. He noted they have traveled overseas to several destinations, but as he’s gotten older, “long days of traveling are not as much fun.”

“One piece of advice I have is, when you’re working, take time to do some things you want to do — use your vacation time to do that,” the 66-year-old said. “Because, sometimes, that train is never going to come in otherwise; enjoy the journey and don’t wait for a special time.”

A retirement celebration is set for Sonstegard for Friday, June 30 at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes.

Shaky economy leads Sonstegard back to small business ownership

Sonstegard bought Becker Pet & Garden in September 2010. The economy had gotten shaky and he found himself looking for a job. His wife happened to know someone that was interested in selling a popular downtown business.

old article.jpg
Scott Sonstegard bought Becker Pet & Garden in September 2010. He framed the newspaper article that introduced him as the new owner and hung it in his office.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Initially, when I talked to him, he said, ‘I’ll think about it, but not right now,’” Sonstegard recalled. “Two weeks later, he calls my wife back and says, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to sell.’”

Moving from working for a manufacturing company to owning a business wasn’t as big of a jump as it may initially seem. Sonstegard and his wife owned a wild bird food and supply store in Moorhead, and he grew up working for his family business.

“My family owned the KFC in Detroit Lakes (when it was located along Frazee Street),” Sonstegard said, adding the building was built in the 1970s. Before he headed off to the University of Minnesota for an agricultural degree, his father had sold the fast food restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonstegard was able to use some of his degree knowledge when he stepped into business ownership at Becker Pet & Garden. He noted his education helped when reviewing the nutritional needs of pets, as well as offering various plants and garden utilities. Sonstegard, who is a Becker County Master Gardener, said he loved how the store flowed from pets to candy, and the welcoming appearance it offered visitors.

“When I bought the store, it was all set,” he said. “They were running a very good business when I got to the place.”

Through the years, Sonstegard has enjoyed chatting with customers about their pets, sharing stories about his dog and helping customers find what they are looking for — even if that means special orders need to be placed. Going that extra mile built a loyal following, and the uniqueness of the store has drawn in plenty of visitors.

“The thing I’ve enjoyed the most about the business is the community and the people,” he said. “We’re lucky because Detroit Lakes has a good downtown. It’s vibrant and the community is a big supporter of downtown shops.”

He said the key to his success has been focusing on every customer that walks in the door and ensuring they feel welcome and appreciated. Achieving that goal goes back to the people he employed at Becker Pet and Garden.

BPG Side.jpg
A retirement celebration is set for Scott Sonstegard, owner of Becker Pet & Garden, for Friday, June 30 at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes. Tiffany and Eric Brown purchased the business and will take ownership July 1. The Browns are locals and have been training alongside Sonstegard for some time.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I’ve had a wonderful staff,” he said. “They’re all great people who love to come to work and have fun. I’ve never had staffing issues or trouble finding people — part- or full-time. I’ve been very fortunate in that way.”

Among the staff members were the Sonstegard twins, who are now 25.

“The new owners have young kids,” he said. “Maybe they will work here like mine did. Mine worked here to make money to buy their first cars.”

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Local
Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend
June 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man gets nearly 4 years in prison on meth charge
June 23, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of high speed chase, drugs
June 23, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Copyof070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Professional rodeo brings ‘Yellowstone’ to Park Rapids
June 23, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Gillis Lake 2.jpg
Minnesota
18-year-old missing after canoe capsizes in Boundary Waters
June 22, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Junior Miss Summer Fest.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
City of Audubon to host Summer Fest celebration this weekend
June 22, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Laker 2010 Hall of Honor inductees
Sports
Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation looking for 2024 Hall of Honor nominations
June 22, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  News Staff