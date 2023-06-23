Becker Pet & Garden in Detroit Lakes has been sold

DETROIT LAKES — After more than a decade of business ownership success, Scott Sonstegard is retiring from Becker Pet & Garden.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





The popular store on Washington Avenue that provides a variety of pet products and pet food, as well as candy, will continue under new ownership. Tiffany and Eric Brown purchased the business and will take ownership July 1. The Browns have been training alongside Sonstegard for some time.

Sonstegard started contemplating retirement about a year ago after his wife Angie retired from working as a certified public accountant.

“I thought about it and realized I might be jealous if my wife started sending me pictures of her and our dog on the beach in sunglasses, while I’m here shoveling snow,” he said. “That’s when I decided I should probably retire, too.”

After a year of looking for the right buyer, Sonstegard sold the shop to a local family with children. Now, as retirement nears, he has given a little more thought to what he will do with his free time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Becker Pet & Garden, a popular store on Washington Avenue that provides a variety of pet products and pet food, as well as candy, will continue under new ownership. Tiffany and Eric Brown have purchased the business and will take ownership July 1. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I’ve never retired before,” he said. “I like to hunt and fish, so I’ll probably do more of that, and volunteer.”

Sonstegard said he and his wife may also do some traveling in the States. He noted they have traveled overseas to several destinations, but as he’s gotten older, “long days of traveling are not as much fun.”

“One piece of advice I have is, when you’re working, take time to do some things you want to do — use your vacation time to do that,” the 66-year-old said. “Because, sometimes, that train is never going to come in otherwise; enjoy the journey and don’t wait for a special time.”

A retirement celebration is set for Sonstegard for Friday, June 30 at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes.

Shaky economy leads Sonstegard back to small business ownership

Sonstegard bought Becker Pet & Garden in September 2010. The economy had gotten shaky and he found himself looking for a job. His wife happened to know someone that was interested in selling a popular downtown business.

Scott Sonstegard bought Becker Pet & Garden in September 2010. He framed the newspaper article that introduced him as the new owner and hung it in his office. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Initially, when I talked to him, he said, ‘I’ll think about it, but not right now,’” Sonstegard recalled. “Two weeks later, he calls my wife back and says, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to sell.’”

Moving from working for a manufacturing company to owning a business wasn’t as big of a jump as it may initially seem. Sonstegard and his wife owned a wild bird food and supply store in Moorhead, and he grew up working for his family business.

“My family owned the KFC in Detroit Lakes (when it was located along Frazee Street),” Sonstegard said, adding the building was built in the 1970s. Before he headed off to the University of Minnesota for an agricultural degree, his father had sold the fast food restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonstegard was able to use some of his degree knowledge when he stepped into business ownership at Becker Pet & Garden. He noted his education helped when reviewing the nutritional needs of pets, as well as offering various plants and garden utilities. Sonstegard, who is a Becker County Master Gardener, said he loved how the store flowed from pets to candy, and the welcoming appearance it offered visitors.

“When I bought the store, it was all set,” he said. “They were running a very good business when I got to the place.”

Through the years, Sonstegard has enjoyed chatting with customers about their pets, sharing stories about his dog and helping customers find what they are looking for — even if that means special orders need to be placed. Going that extra mile built a loyal following, and the uniqueness of the store has drawn in plenty of visitors.

“The thing I’ve enjoyed the most about the business is the community and the people,” he said. “We’re lucky because Detroit Lakes has a good downtown. It’s vibrant and the community is a big supporter of downtown shops.”

He said the key to his success has been focusing on every customer that walks in the door and ensuring they feel welcome and appreciated. Achieving that goal goes back to the people he employed at Becker Pet and Garden.

A retirement celebration is set for Scott Sonstegard, owner of Becker Pet & Garden, for Friday, June 30 at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes. Tiffany and Eric Brown purchased the business and will take ownership July 1. The Browns are locals and have been training alongside Sonstegard for some time. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I’ve had a wonderful staff,” he said. “They’re all great people who love to come to work and have fun. I’ve never had staffing issues or trouble finding people — part- or full-time. I’ve been very fortunate in that way.”

Among the staff members were the Sonstegard twins, who are now 25.

“The new owners have young kids,” he said. “Maybe they will work here like mine did. Mine worked here to make money to buy their first cars.”

