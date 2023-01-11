Becker SWCD administrator is MN employee of the year

DETROIT LAKES — Bryan Mahone has only been administrator of the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District since December of 2020, but he’s already getting noticed across the state for stand-out work.

Last month he was named Minnesota's 2022 Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District Employee.

“He’s very hard-working,” said Matt Fischer, a conservationist with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources in Bemidji. “He’s willing to go the extra mile to make sure things get done right, but also to help out others.”

Fischer was one of several people who nominated Malone for the award. Another was Brett Arne, a conservationist with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources in Detroit Lakes.

“His project management skills and communication skills are pretty evident in everything he does,” Arne said. “He’s a good fit for the award this year.”

Malone, 53, is bright, efficient and low-key, with a quiet sense of humor. He grew up on a dairy farm in Sebeka, and connects well with the farmers and other rural residents he regularly works with on conservation projects.

Fischer has known Malone for years and said he’s always been a good supervisor who believes in mentoring and empowering employees — to the point that, when Malone left the Pennington County SWCD to come to Becker County, a staff member there was able to seamlessly step up and fill his shoes.

The job of a soil and water conservation district is pretty simple: “The main gist of it is we provide technical and financial assistance to landowners to solve any natural resources or water quality issues, concerns or goals they have,” Malone said.

He really enjoys the person-to-person connection with farmers and others needed to get those projects done.

“My favorite part of the job is meeting with landowners and working with them to get a project off the ground — making those connections,” he said.

The flip side of that, of course, is having to work with landowners who may be in violation of the Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act and the Minnesota Buffer Law. “We’re there to assist landowners and find solutions to keep them out of trouble,” he said. “It’s a tough position to tell somebody that, to stay out of trouble, they need to do it this way,” he added, but state law sometimes makes SWCD staff responsible for enforcement.

Taking on a tough job

On the other hand, Malone clearly isn’t afraid to ruffle some organizational feathers when he feels it’s necessary to do the job right.

Since he took the Becker SWCD job, he has put his communication, diplomacy and organizational skills to the test to revamp a little-known, but important part of his job: Host manager of the technicians, engineers and other specialists in a 16-county joint powers SWCD group that includes Becker County.

That reorganization effort, which took effect this month, was several years in the making and “was probably the big reason for the award,” Malone said.

The joint powers group — called the Red River Valley Conservation Service Area — is more of a pass-through organization now, and the technicians, engineers, a GPS expert, and other staff are now employed by their local SWCDs and supervised by that SWCD administrator, rather than employed by the joint powers group and directly supervised by a host manager.

“Bryan’s done an excellent job of stepping in as host manager,” and also fiscal agent, since Becker SWCD fills both those roles, Arne said.

“They (the joint powers group) has had a few disagreements over the years over the organizational structure and how it should operate,” Arne added. “His effective communication style has been really key in that organization figuring that stuff out.”

Because more state money is pouring into clean water projects around the state, it’s more important than ever that Minnesota’s eight joint powers conservation areas run smoothly and fairly for all SWCDs, Arne said.

The money flow is part of the One Watershed One Plan initiative and comes via sales tax revenue from the state’s Clean Water Fund — which will produce about $257 million to water resource activities in fiscal years 2022-2023.

“We’re trying to beef up our engineering services, with all these One Watershed One Plan projects," Malone said.

Arne said Malone is making a difference as host manager of the 16 SWCDs in the Red River Valley Conservation Service Area.

“I think (his reorganization plan) is paying off already,” Arne said. One joint powers employee quit over the change, but “he’s been successful in adding staff to the organization … and there’s plenty of work to be done. Each soil and water conservation district is pretty active in working with landowners, there’s plenty to do there.”

Fischer credited Mahone with being willing to dig in and tackle the difficult reorganization effort.

“He has the history and a good picture of how things should work,” he said. “He’s really good at bringing people together and bringing them to a consensus on a very tough topic. He was very instrumental in getting (the joint powers board) to a very difficult decision.”

Fischer now has high hopes for the region.

“I truly believe the structure will set them up for success in the future,” he said. “They’ll be more proactive in meeting the need, as more noncompetitive funding comes in to do soil and water conservation projects.”

Roots in Sebeka and Wadena County

Malone brought a lot of knowledge and life experience to the Becker SWCD job.

After graduating from Sebeka High school, he attended the University of Minnesota in Crookston for two years, then went on to earn a forestry degree at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul.

In Crookston, he met his wife-to-be, Angela, who was in college there earning a degree in health care administration. They will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in September.

They have two daughters, Katarina, 22, who is earning a master’s degree in social work at the U of M in Duluth, and Avery, 18, a freshman at NDSU in Fargo.

Bryan Malone, administrator of the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District, left, received the award from Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Executive Director John Jaschke on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Bloomington at the BWSR annual convention. Contributed photo

Malone’s first job out of college was with the Carver Soil and Water Conservation District.

He was there for nearly three years, then worked as an SWCD joint powers engineering tech for two years — using survey and design skills he learned on the job in Carver County.

From there he went to Pennington County, where he headed the Soil and Water Conservation District for 23 years before accepting the Becker SWCD job, where he supervises 13 full-time employees.

“I enjoy the variety of natural resources in Becker County, and enjoy working with the landowners here,” he said. “The trees, the topography and the lakes. Pennington County was 90% cropland and the Red Lake River is about the only water source.”

Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Executive Director John Jaschke presented the Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District Employee of the Year award to Malone on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Bloomington at the Board of Water and Soil Resources annual convention.