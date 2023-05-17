Before getting diploma, DLHS student to fight at No Mercy MMA

DETROIT LAKES — When LeRoy LaCrosse walks across the stage to collect his diploma from Detroit Lakes High School, he may have a few bruises on his face.

The 18-year-old senior entered the No Mercy MMA fight that is set for Saturday, May 20, at Kent Freeman Arena.

“My goal is to be able to walk across the stage (for graduation),” LaCrosse said. “I don’t have expectations, other than to put up a good fight and give it my all. I’m not focused on the win.”

Entering the ring of an MMA fight has been a long-time goal for LaCrosse, who began training in mixed martial arts at the age of 12. He explained MMA fighters need to be 18 to get on a fight card. He hit the legal age to fight this past December.

When the son of DeAnn and LeRoy LaCrosse learned about the local fight, he questioned if now was the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I train Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” LaCrosse said, adding he also works part-time at a local car wash and is a good student. “Then I hit the gym on my own time Friday and Saturday; Sunday, I rest.”

He also joined the National Guard and will begin basic training in June. His future plan includes attending college for exercise science.

LeRoy LaCrosse (left) entered the No Mercy MMA fight that is set for Saturday, May 20, at Kent Freeman Arena. His coach will be Lucas Holzhueter, who owns Lakes Area Warriors Mixed Martial Arts Club and School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I figured this was a chance to fight in front of my hometown crowd,” he said. “I’m hoping to see a lot of classmates cheering me on.”

Weighing in at 145 pounds, the Rochert resident will square up against Jack Carpenter, another rookie to MMA-sanctioned fights.

The fight can last up to three rounds, with each round lasting three minutes. During the fight, LaCrosse will have Lucas Holzhueter in his corner.

Holzhueter is his MMA instructor and the owner of Lakes Area Warriors Mixed Martial Arts Club and School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo.

“LeRoy (LaCrosse) was a clean slate when he joined,” Holzhueter recalled. “A lot of people come into MMA with some type of training, but we were able to build his foundation from the ground up.”

When LaCrosse began his training, Holzhueter noted he was the youngest student, and therefore, spent years training with and sparring against adults. Now, those seemingly mismatched training sessions may work in his favor if his opponent has a notable size or height advantage over him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to having a fearless and dedicated work ethic, LaCrosse was acknowledged by his coach for being a good student.

LeRoy LaCrosse has been training at Lakes Area Warriors Mixed Martial Arts Club and School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo since he was 12. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“All the strength and athleticism in the world can’t make up for someone who cannot be coached,” Holzhueter said.

When LaCrosse is in the ring, Holzhueter will keep track of time remaining in each round, provide insight on ways to penetrate his opponent’s defense or defend against attacks, and, if need be, call the match for the safety of his student.

Holzhueter reiterated what LaCrosse said about the goal of the fight — that it is not for the ego to experience a new height. The fight is a journey to becoming a well-rounded person; to have a new experience and to put into practice the techniques he has been learning since he was a kid.