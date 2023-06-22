Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Better Business Bureau warns of rising scams ahead of Taylor Swift concert

Scammers are quick to take advantage of fans, most blatantly on Facebook, spamming resale groups and posting fake stories of why they have cheap tickets for sale.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's piercing blue eyes look at the WE Fest crowd as she sings at WE Fest in 2017.
Tribune File Photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 9:38 AM

BURNSVILLE — With Taylor Swift tickets selling for thousands of dollars and fans scrambling for seats ahead of The Eras Tour coming to town this weekend, the Better Business Bureau is warning fans about multiple serious scams. BBB is seeing the BBB ScamTracker light up with dozens of complaints of consumers losing their money in cities where the superstar is playing.

There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets online, with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, resellers, and unfortunately, there are plenty of scammers and rip-offs.

One Chicago resident reported to BBB losing $350 on a Craigslist ticket transaction. One victim says "I reached out to the person inquiring about tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras tour on 6/3/23 in Chicago that they were supposedly selling. They were quick to reply to my texts until I sent them the money for the ticket. After I sent them the money, they stopped replying to my texts and never sent me the ticket through Ticketmaster."

Because Taylor Swift tickets are selling for exorbitant amounts of money, fans are desperate to try to find affordable tickets in any way possible. Scammers are quick to take advantage of fans, most blatantly on Facebook, spamming resale groups and posting fake stories of why they have cheap tickets for sale.

Last year, BBB received hundreds of complaints on BBB Scam Tracker about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre, and other forms of entertainment. Hundreds more complaints were received from customers buying shoddy, counterfeit merchandise sold as official apparel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online purchases rank the #1 riskiest scam type in BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report for the third year. With entertainment involved – often people are on a tight timeline, and emotions run high.

Follow these tips to protect yourself from ticket scams:

  • Be wary of sob stories about someone selling tickets because of a family emergency, or using repetitive, overly emotional language.
  • When purchasing resale tickets from an individual, only use PayPal Goods and Services for the purchase. Scammers will not be willing to use this method.
  • If buying from an unknown third party, request a video call to meet the person and have them show you their tickets in the Ticketmaster app.
  • When possible, only buy tickets at the box office or from the venue’s official site, and be careful because imitation sites can appear first in internet searches.
  • Only deal with secure websites. These will begin with “HTTPS” and have a “lock” symbol on the address bar. 
  • Fake websites will offer low-price tickets to trick people into entering their credit card info. Scammers can take your money and use your credit card to purchase big-ticket items.
  • Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are money lost if the tickets are fraudulent.

If you've encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker .

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
map corbett road (edited).png
Local
Part of Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes will be closed June 26 to fix water main leak
June 22, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
AMC District 4_june23.jpg
Local
Wadena County Commissioner Bill Stearns elected district director at Association of Minnesota Counties
June 22, 2023 08:00 AM
playground pour.jpg
Local
Cement base poured for new playground next to Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Bail set at $20K in domestic choking case
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Extrication and Life Link needed for crash involving an 18-year-old from Detroit Lakes
June 22, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Wreckage of small plane in the trees.
Minnesota
2 men killed in plane crash north of Duluth
June 21, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Victims identified in fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2
June 21, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports