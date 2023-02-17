Beug's Ace Hardware has been sold, business to relocate to JCPenney's building

DETROIT LAKES — The Beug family is celebrating a bittersweet 80 years of business ownership in Detroit Lakes. After three generations, Ace Hardware in downtown Detroit Lakes is being sold.

Bruce Beug, who owns the business with his brother Mark Beug, stated the family is selling the store to Jeff Cwikla.

Jeff owns the Ace Hardware store in Park Rapids and is a resident of Bemidji.

“I started talking to the (Beug) brothers about five years ago and kept in touch,” Jeff said, adding when it came time for the Beugs to sell, it made sense for him to add another store. “I’ve owned the store in Park Rapids for six years, but have been with Ace Hardware for 30 years. I managed a store in Bemidji for many years.”

Jeff has plans to expand the store “significantly” when it comes to additional products, including grills and outdoor products.

“I have a lot of good plans,” he said. “If someone wants a glimpse of what the store may look like, stop by the Park Rapids store.”

Jeff will take ownership after Labor Day (Sept. 4). The store will remain at the 801 Washington Ave. location until the JCPenney building (925 Washington Ave.) is remodeled. Bruce said the transition of the hardware store to the new location is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.

After Jeff moves the store to the new location, the Beug brothers will decide what to do with the current hardware store building. With high visibility along U.S. Highway 10 and on the bustling Washington Avenue, Bruce said there is no shortage of people who expressed interest in either buying or leasing the building during the past several years.

“There is sadness (selling the business),” Bruce said. “That is the case when you let go of anything you care about.”

Bruce said at 70 years young he is ready to untether from the responsibilities of owning a business and enjoy retirement. His brother, Mark, said he isn’t ready to retire and may apply to work for the new owners.

Hardware store owned by three generations of Beugs

The Detroit Lakes downtown hardware store has been in the Beug family for three generations. It all started with Bruce's grandparents, the late Paul and Elsie Beug.

“My grandpa and his brother Ed worked in a hardware store (in Detroit Lakes),” Bruce said. “It was a business that lent itself to ownership, and both of them decided to open a hardware store. My grandpa opened one in Luverne, Minn. and Ed opened one in Estherville, Iowa.”

After opening a hardware store in southern Minnesota in 1943, the Beug family had years of success. They decided to sell the store in 1969 after learning the Detroit Lakes hardware store was for sale. Bruce said his family was eager to return to their hometown roots. At the time, Bruce was starting his senior year of high school, and his brother Mark was a freshman.

Their parents Ramona Beug, 82, rural Detroit Lakes, and the late Herb Beug worked alongside his grandparents at the Detroit Lakes store. The two boys were often working at the family business as well.

“My parents took over in 1986,” Bruce said.

The Beug brothers carried on the family legacy and became owners in 1996. Through their tenure as business owners, Bruce said the most important element to success was having good employees.

“We couldn’t have prospered without them,” he said. “We were very blessed with great employees.”