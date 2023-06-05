Black bear seen in Detroit Lakes city limits

DETROIT LAKES —A black bear was seen scampering through downtown Detroit Lakes this past weekend.

On Friday, June 2 around 2:19 a.m., a security guard for the Street Faire at the Lakes called police dispatch at 2:19 a.m., to inform them of the bear.

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said in-town bear sightings typically occur annually.

“Bears don’t like to be in town, so they find their way out of town quickly,” Todd said.

The police officers on the overnight shift kept an eye on the continent’s smallest bear species, which typically ranges to five or six feet long when full grown and weigh between 150 and 500 pounds.

“We are hearing and seeing a lot more bear activity in the area, and like to tell our constituents to leave them alone,” Todd said. “Do not get close to them or approach (bears).”

Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden said city sightings this time of year may happen because the bear cub “went from a teen to going to college.” He explained, the cubs are under their mother’s protection for two years. Around the time the bear hits 100 pounds, they are at the two-year mark and the parents move them out of the den, typically when breeding season begins.

“So, you have young bears traveling on their own for the first time,” Baden said. “They are learning the area and trying to find a new home range; while doing that, they may get into some mischief because they don’t know better.”

Baden encouraged tolerance, along with a healthy dose of fright. He suggested honking horns or other loud activity that would reinforce a bear’s dislike of people.

Whether living in the city, on the outskirts of town, at the lakes or in the woods, Baden said if a bear visits, it is time to remove bird feeders, bring pet food inside and lock up the garbage cans (or bring them into the garage).

“Let neighbors know, start an email chain so everyone knows,” Baden said. “Also, if there becomes a re-occuring issue with a bear in the area, call us (219-846-8476) and we can work with police to do something about it.”

The black bear, an omnivore, is the only bear species in the state. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, “They follow their noses, and use their mental maps of the landscape to locate food sources, which are in a constant state of flux, from season to season and year to year.”

Black bears mate during May through July, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, “the cubs (which average three per litter) are usually born in January, while the mother is denning. Newborn cubs do not hibernate, but the mother provides all their nourishment while she is hibernating.”

Bears hibernate for as long as seven months, living off their stored body fat, the DNR website stated, adding that “during this time they do not eat, drink, urinate or defecate, but recycle body wastes and arouse in spring with little loss of muscle mass or strength.”

“There are roughly 12,000-15,000 black bears in Minnesota," the DNR website states. “Sport hunting is their main source of mortality. Minnesota hunters harvest an average of about 3,000 black bears annually.”