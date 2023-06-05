99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Black bear seen in Detroit Lakes city limits

DL police squad car camera captures live footage of young bear crossing Washington Avenue.

bearinDL.jpg
A bear was seen in Detroit Lakes, running across Washington Avenue near Becker Pet and Garden on Friday, June 2.
Screen capture / Detroit Lakes Police dash camera footage
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 12:18 PM

DETROIT LAKES —A black bear was seen scampering through downtown Detroit Lakes this past weekend.

On Friday, June 2 around 2:19 a.m., a security guard for the Street Faire at the Lakes called police dispatch at 2:19 a.m., to inform them of the bear.

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said in-town bear sightings typically occur annually.

“Bears don’t like to be in town, so they find their way out of town quickly,” Todd said.

The police officers on the overnight shift kept an eye on the continent’s smallest bear species, which typically ranges to five or six feet long when full grown and weigh between 150 and 500 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are hearing and seeing a lot more bear activity in the area, and like to tell our constituents to leave them alone,” Todd said. “Do not get close to them or approach (bears).”

Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden said city sightings this time of year may happen because the bear cub “went from a teen to going to college.” He explained, the cubs are under their mother’s protection for two years. Around the time the bear hits 100 pounds, they are at the two-year mark and the parents move them out of the den, typically when breeding season begins.

“So, you have young bears traveling on their own for the first time,” Baden said. “They are learning the area and trying to find a new home range; while doing that, they may get into some mischief because they don’t know better.”

Baden encouraged tolerance, along with a healthy dose of fright. He suggested honking horns or other loud activity that would reinforce a bear’s dislike of people.

Whether living in the city, on the outskirts of town, at the lakes or in the woods, Baden said if a bear visits, it is time to remove bird feeders, bring pet food inside and lock up the garbage cans (or bring them into the garage).

“Let neighbors know, start an email chain so everyone knows,” Baden said. “Also, if there becomes a re-occuring issue with a bear in the area, call us (219-846-8476) and we can work with police to do something about it.”

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

The black bear, an omnivore, is the only bear species in the state. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, “They follow their noses, and use their mental maps of the landscape to locate food sources, which are in a constant state of flux, from season to season and year to year.”

Black bears mate during May through July, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, “the cubs (which average three per litter) are usually born in January, while the mother is denning. Newborn cubs do not hibernate, but the mother provides all their nourishment while she is hibernating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bears hibernate for as long as seven months, living off their stored body fat, the DNR website stated, adding that “during this time they do not eat, drink, urinate or defecate, but recycle body wastes and arouse in spring with little loss of muscle mass or strength.”

“There are roughly 12,000-15,000 black bears in Minnesota," the DNR website states. “Sport hunting is their main source of mortality. Minnesota hunters harvest an average of about 3,000 black bears annually.”

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
White Earth Powwow.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, June 3-14
June 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
FSAMN Brief.jpg
Local
Regional food system plan and farm tour being planned for West Central Minnesota
June 02, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
CamilleHansen.jpg
Local
With food, fun and music, the Detroit Lakes Street Faire was popular this year
June 02, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Abby Larson Ancher 4x100M Relay.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Detroit Lakes girls sending 5 Lakers to state
June 04, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Detorit Lakes Girls Golf 2023 Section 8AAA champions.jpg
Prep
Girls golf: Detroit Lakes wins Section 8AAA tournament after stellar Round 2 performance
June 04, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Rocori knocks Detroit Lakes from Section 8AAA tournament
June 02, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Share the Love.jpg
Local
Local Subaru dealership 'shares the love' at DLMS
June 02, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  News Staff