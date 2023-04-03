Boat full of Lakers earn awards for winter activity success
"Thank you to all of those students that put in the extra effort, not only come to school but be on extracurricular," said John Steffl, Detroit Lakes School Board chair.
DETROIT LAKES — Students involved in winter sports received a round of applause from Detroit Lakes School Board members and the audience for their efforts and fruits of their labor.
During the monthly board meeting on Monday, March 27, Chair John Steffl took time to recognize the students that participated in sports and activities.
Steffl added the students that made it to state competitions earned the accomplishment through dedication that may have included early morning practices and late night practices, as well as many competitions.
Students recognized included:
- Alpine skiing state participants Marlo Schmitz and Tristan Bristlin.
- Girls hockey had Talyn Anderson, Haley Stattelman and Kaydence Thorsteinson earn All-Conference titles, while Brynn Erickson, Ella Larson and Aspen Rhode earned All-State honorable mention awards. The team also saw Morgan Kvebak, Ivy Geffre and Rhett Zima collect All-State Academic Awards.
- The Hobey Baker Character Award went to Zima and Jack Turner.
- For boys hockey players, All-Conference status was earned by Cole Larson, Aiden Kennedy, Jace Fields and Jacob Thomas. The team saw Easton Kennedy and Josh Mack bring home All-Conference honorable mentions. Mack and Fields were also All-Section award winners, third team.
- On the boys basketball team, Mason Carrier, Oliver Quam, Devon Berg and Brandton Marsh earned All-Conference titles, while Mason Omberg collected an All-State honorable mention award.
- The boys swimming team saw Ryan Erickson end the season with an All-Conference status, while Micah Barberg collected an All-Conference honorable mention.
- The boys swimming team also had section medalists: Ryan Erickson, Micha Barberg and Gregory Simon. Erickson was also a state participant.
- The wrestling team saw Tyson Ullyott, Cade Okeson, Cade Jackson and Jeffrey Moen collect All-Conference awards, while Leroy LaCrosse earned an All-Conference honorable mention award.
- State qualifiers on the wrestling team included Ullyott and Moen, both finished fifth, Jackson, who collected a third place, and Okeson.
- Dance team members earning All-Conference were Amaya LeClair, Brenna Skadsem and Zoe Cariveau, while Lily Anderson and Madelyn Peters collected an All-Conference honorable mention award.
- Gymnastics team members collecting a state runner-up title were Kate Taves, Morgan Hausten, Ava Morrison, Elsie Ratz, Jerzie Horner, Gabby Whitworth, Olivia Gag and Kaija Aschnewitz. Team members collecting individual state participant awards included Taves (all-around), Hausten (bars and vault), Morrison (bars), Ratz (vault) and Horner (fourth in all-around, vault and floor, and sixth in bars), and Whitworth (who earned fifth in all-around and floor and eighth in beam).
- Business Professionals of America state conference winners included: Madison Blahut took third in fundamental spreadsheet applications; Ava Morrison placed third in advanced Word processing and sixth in advanced office systems and procedures; Kate Taves finished fifth place in payroll accounting; Rylie Wendt earned fifth for advanced office systems and procedures and ninth in advanced Word processing; Morgan Hausten placed sixth in ICD-10-CM medical diagnostic coding and fourth in ethics and professionalism; Ella Bommersbach, Laura Syltie and Nick Tobkin placed fourth in the financial analyst team; Brodi Lade, Sydney Miller and Isla Pender took eighth as the Global Marketing Team. BPA national qualifiers included: Blahut, Morrison, Wendt, Hausten and Taves.
- Two Lakers also earned Minnesota State High School League Triple 'A' Award nominations for Region 8AA — Abby Larson and Evan Thomas.
