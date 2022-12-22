Bomb threat to Becker County courthouse on Wednesday prompts search, threat deemed not credible

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat to the county courthouse on Wednesday, which prompted a multi-agency search. The threat was deemed not credible, according to a sheriff's office news release.

On Dec. 20 at about 2:27 p.m., an anonymous call was received by the sheriff's office in which an individual stated there were bombs at the county courthouse. The caller was "difficult to understand" and, when transferred to the sheriff's office communications center, the caller hung up, the news release stated.

Deputies, Detroit Lakes police officers and county maintenance staff immediately began a search of the courthouse and adjacent facilities. The county administrator and department heads were notified of the threat, but no evacuation order was given to the staff.

"Very early on in the investigation, it was deemed likely to not be a credible threat, and therefore, there was no evacuation," the news release stated.

Other county-owned buildings were also searched during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case remains under investigation.