Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bomb threat to Becker County courthouse on Wednesday prompts search, threat deemed not credible

The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat on Dec. 20; prompting a search of county facilities. The threat was deemed not credible, a sheriff's office news release stated.

Becker County Courthouse
Exterior view of the Becker County courthouse
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
December 22, 2022 11:36 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat to the county courthouse on Wednesday, which prompted a multi-agency search. The threat was deemed not credible, according to a sheriff's office news release.

On Dec. 20 at about 2:27 p.m., an anonymous call was received by the sheriff's office in which an individual stated there were bombs at the county courthouse. The caller was "difficult to understand" and, when transferred to the sheriff's office communications center, the caller hung up, the news release stated.

Deputies, Detroit Lakes police officers and county maintenance staff immediately began a search of the courthouse and adjacent facilities. The county administrator and department heads were notified of the threat, but no evacuation order was given to the staff.

"Very early on in the investigation, it was deemed likely to not be a credible threat, and therefore, there was no evacuation," the news release stated.

Other county-owned buildings were also searched during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case remains under investigation.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter