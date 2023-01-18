Bonga sentenced to 10 years for second-degree assault with boiling water

DETROIT LAKES — Patrick Charles Bonga, 40, of Detroit Lakes, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the Becker County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for felony second-degree assault stemming from an incident where he burned a man with boiling water at his residence.

Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony agreed with prosecutors that an upward sentencing departure from the sentencing guidelines was warranted due to Bonga's violent criminal history, which included previous convictions for assault in 2014 and kidnapping in 2001. The defense attorney, Ruth Lee, requested a 57-month sentence based on the guidelines.

Thilmony also said jurors determined the crime displayed aggravating factors following their guilty verdict in December 2022 and that the Bonga displayed no remorse, until today, throughout the proceedings.

During sentencing, Bonga said he had "no respect" for the judge, prosecutor or investigators seated in the back of the courtroom, but also, if he could go back to June 7, 2022, and change his actions, he would.

Also during sentencing, Becker County Prosecutor Brian McDonald said Bonga has consistently displayed "no respect for human life," and that he treated his victim with particular cruelty in this case.

"The maximum sentence is appropriate for Mr. Bonga to hold him accountable for this," said McDonald, before the judge made her sentencing determination.

Bonga will be required to complete 80 months in prison and 40 months of supervised release without any behavioral infractions, otherwise, he could serve the entire 10 years behind bars, said Thilmony during sentencing.

After the sentencing, Lee said Bonga will be able to file an appeal through the Minnesota public defenders office, if he so chooses.

"I feel justice was served," said McDonald. He added this conviction was only possible because of the professional investigators at the Detroit Lakes Police Department and West-Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, as well as, presenting to a detailed-oriented judge and attentive jury with a victim who told the truth.

The victim, Alexander Robare, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges, he said.

"Having someone in Mr. Robare's situation was unique," said McDonald. "But he came back and he told the truth."