Book drop-off, digital sign are coming to Detroit Lakes Public Library

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Public Library will soon have a book drop-off and digital sign.

Terry Kalil, chair of the endowment fund board of trustees for the library, said an anonymous donor offered to pay for both projects.

The book drop bin is on order. Kalil said the bin will allow those returning library materials to do so by driving up to the bin along Lake Avenue and exiting onto Frazee Street.

The digital sign will help keep the public aware of opportunities and events being held at the library, she added. The location of the future sign is still being determined.

Now-former Detroit Lakes Library Director Greta Guck holds a plaque honoring the anonymous donors who paid for the bathroom renovations at the library. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Kalil added the building is also in the process of being professionally cleaned, which was a joint venture between the Library Endowment Fund and the city of Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the cleaning, Kalil said it was discovered the “white breeze panels” were actually terracotta that had been painted. She explained that while terracotta is durable, it requires a special preservation process that needs to be done shortly after cleaning to prevent deterioration.

“The building is on the national register, which means we have to take care of it,” Kalil said.

The announcement for the new additions and information about the building cleaning was made on Thursday, May 4, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the newly renovated wheelchair-accessible bathrooms.

In addition to celebrating the new bathrooms at the Detroit Lakes Library, attendees also recognized now-former Detroit Lakes Library Director Greta Guck who resigned to become the owner of The Willow Bookstore in Perham. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Library Director Greta Guck thanked the library board and community members who provided input during the needs assessment. The assessment was used to create a list of projects, and it was quickly apparent the bathroom renovation was at the top of the list, Guck said.

“What made this project possible was the generosity of a local couple who recognized the value of the library …” Guck said.

The same anonymous donors who funded the book bin drop-off and digital sign also paid for the bathroom renovations. Guck noted they deserve a “huge debt of gratitude.”

Electric door openers were added to the project and funded by the Detroit Lakes Area Community Foundation Grant, Detroit Lakes Public Library Endowment Fund and Becker County Friends of the Library.

After the news of upcoming projects and celebrating the one just completed, the group had a tear to share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guck had previously announced she was leaving her post as the library director to become a small business owner in Perham. She is purchasing The Willow Bookstore, 126 W. Main St. Her final day as library director was Friday, May 5.

She promised not to linger around the library to solicit business from book readers.

Greta Guck received a gracious gift of an all-expenses-paid trip to a book convention paid for by the Library Endowment Fund and Becker County Friends of the Library. Terry Kalil, chair of the endowment fund board of trustees, presented Guck with the gift. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Borrow your books from the library, but sometimes you might want to buy a book — and then you should go to Bluebird Books because you should support your local bookstore!” Guck said. “But, every now and then, you might want to take a fun little day trip (to Perham).”

Kalil noted there was one more order of business to tend to before enjoying cake and punch in Guck’s honor. She explained that come October there will be a conference in Detroit, Michigan, for independent booksellers that own a business in the Midwest. Kalil then provided Guck with an all-expenses-paid trip to the event, on behalf of the Library Endowment Fund and Becker County Friends of the Library.