Boy injured in Bass Lake snowmobile crash near Underwood

UNDERWOOD — A juvenile male was involved in a snowmobile crash near Underwood and transported to a Fargo hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release.

On Feb. 22 at 4:12 p.m., Otter Tail County deputies responded to the scene of a single snowmobile crash on the west side of Bass Lake and found the juvenile male on the ice, the news release stated. He was transported off the ice by Underwood Rescue and taken to Lake Region Health for treatment. He was then transported to Fargo for additional treatment.

"It appears a group of juveniles were riding snowmobiles, when one of them hit a man-made snow embankment and crashed," the news release stated.

