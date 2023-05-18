99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brad Laabs: The fish were biting on opener weekend

On Sunday, the men slipped out for a few hours in the morning and boxed another six walleyes. We were home early enough to make a fish feast for Mother’s Day.

kid fishing (edited).jpeg
People of all ages enjoyed fishing on opener weekend of 2023.
Contributed/Brad Laabs
News Staff
News Staff
Today at 12:04 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The walleye opener was good for most anglers.

The weather was a little poor with some of the scattered rain showers, but the temperatures were fairly pleasant compared to what most opening days are like.

I had the good fortune of having my sons Jake and Josh (and grandson and grand dog) join us for opening weekend. Unfortunately, my granddaughter had a dance event for opener that her and Josh’s wife Jenna attended. My granddaughter Grace is an avid angler and missed being here for the fishing.

We split opening day, with my sons and I chasing walleyes for four hours in the morning, and my wife Mary and my grandson Easton joining us in the evening for active crappie, gil, and bass action. We caught nice walleyes in the morning ranging from 16 to 19 inches.

Laabs clan (edited).jpg
The fishing was fine on opener weekend for some members of the Brad Laabs clan.
Contributed/Brad Laabs

Walleyes were cooperative on most lakes in the 6-9 foot water on jigs and minnows or plastics on opening day, and that continues to be the best approach right now.

Spot tail shiner minnows are working best, and should continue to be the best option for another week or so. Rigs (live bait/”Lindy” rigs) and minnows or slip bobbers and leeches are also taking some fish.

Look for some walleyes to be relating to the 8-13 foot water this next week, with some walleyes slipping off shore line breaks and into a little deeper water

Some of the bigger female walleyes have slipped off the edges, while the eating-size males are still relating to some of the spawning areas. We had some milting males on opener and even as late as Wednesday this week. They should be all done with that activity by this weekend.

Water temps are in the mid 50s to low 60s on most lakes right now. Crappies are still relating to spawning beds in shallow water, as are gils and bass. The northern pike are also out on the flats chasing the schools of shiner minnows.

You will notice that bait prices have gone up, just like everything else. Another reason you can expect to pay a little more at the bait shops right now is that, due to the late ice out and hard work with significant expense, trappers have had to get bait in the tanks at local bait shops.

Suppliers are charging more for terminal tackle, fishing gear, and even plastic baits. All that will get passed along to us as anglers.

I figure any of us that are fortunate enough to have a boat, pull it with a tow vehicle, have all the latest electronics and gear … have nothing to complain about when paying a few bucks for quality bait and supplies.

Don’t be that person that owns a nice boat, with a nice truck, expensive electronics, nice gear, and complains about the price of minnows, leeches, crawlers, plastics, hooks, and jigs!

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)  

