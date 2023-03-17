Breaking the cycle of crime through education at Becker County Jail

DETROIT LAKES — Educational opportunities at the Becker County Jail changed Tom Smith’s life. The former inmate went from a re-offender to a reliable family member, friend and employee.

Smith’s name has been changed at his request. He has paid his debt to society and wants his story to focus on personal growth.

For the first time, he sees possibility — a future paved with an honest paycheck and an opportunity to be a mentor in his daughter’s life. And it all started in the classroom at the jail.

For many inmates at the Becker County Jail, the first contact to learn about programming opportunities is through Scott Kotaska, the program coordinator at the jail. He provides a list of opportunities for inmates. They can apply or sign-up for work release, sentence to serve, to attend church on-site, AA meetings and adult basic education (ABE) classes.

Kotaska explained the ABE classes are offered separately to each of the three designated levels of offenders: minimum, medium and maximum. (Genders must also remain separated.) Inmates in the minimum designation include those with work release, while those in the maximum classification require more supervision.

When Smith was incarcerated, he joined ABE “as a way to get out of the cell for a few hours.”

Because Smith had his GED, he was asked to tutor other inmates.

“It was rewarding to help someone maybe get a GED, and a job in the future,” he said.

The reward for Smith was a sense of self-worth. As he saw himself in a different light, he decided to take classes in order to earn certificates that would give him a better opportunity to find a job upon release.

“When you’re in there, you have all the time in the world, so I thought, why not work on something to benefit myself?” he said.

Smith said something in him changed — he attributed it to an epiphany and to God. He also praised the teacher of the program at the time.

“It was nice for someone to want to help me when I didn’t feel that I had much to offer,” he said. “It helped me get the ball rolling in the right direction.”

The current ABE teacher, Fonda Holehouse, began teaching in November 2022. Before retiring, she was a lawyer and a college teacher. In her retirement, she wanted to continue teaching and applied to be a substitute. Instead, she was offered a job teaching inmates at the jail for about 15 hours a week. Class times last about an hour, depending on the number of students in a class.

Holehouse says inmates can reduce their chances of recidivism — the tendency to re-offend after release — considerably.

“If you're uneducated, the recidivism rate is in excess of 70%,” she said, attributing her source to U.S. Department of Justice statistics. “It is off the charts.”

Becker County Jail Adult Basic Education teacher Fonda Holehouse sees inmates twice a week for about an hour and 15 minutes at a time. During class, students can work towards a GED, adult diploma or certifications aimed at improving job opportunities upon release. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Holehouse said new students fill out a sheet that defines their educational goals and interests. She noted a past student had a diploma and construction work experience. So, she suggested a refresher course in math.

“There is a course called math for the trades,” she said. “It’s all the math you use for welding or construction.”

Then she saw potential in the student for growth in his computer skills and recommended that course as well. When he completed it, he had a certificate showing he was digitally literate.

“On top of all that, his interest was music and he had learned to play guitar by ear,” Holehouse said. “So, I said, ‘How would you like to learn to read music?’ And he was very excited about that.”

Holehouse explained diving into interests and hobbies is also important. When inmates are released from jail, those skills can help their minds focus on healthy habits and steer clear of old gateways leading back to jail.

“I’m not a bleeding heart … they're here for a reason,” Holehouse said. “They got arrested … but let’s put them in the best possible position when they leave.”

When they leave, Holehouse makes it a point to ensure her students have a resume, earned certificates and a possible reference for future employers.

Smith recalled when he was set to be released, he actually saw a future with attainable goals because of the work he did in the ABE program.

“For a long time, I had it in my mind that I would never get my license back; never get my own place; never have my own vehicle — but I worked towards that, and I have all of it now,” he said.

Smith isn’t the only reformed offender to achieve success with the help of ABE. Lakes Area Adult Education Program Manager Amy Fish reported the following achievements by Becker County Jail students that were recognized during an award ceremony on May 12:



Four new GED graduates

Four new adult diploma program (ADP) graduates

One Random Act of Kindness Award

Five Dedication Awards (over 100 hours of class participation)

Eleven students trained to support their classmates as peer tutors

Four students published in Journeys (1 featured author)

Two Leadership awards

“We have confirmation that six students who had started the process at BCJ finished their GED or ADP in the fall semester of this school year,” Fish said.

The program does come at a cost. Those taking a GED test pay for each test, and classroom materials are also purchased. Those involved in providing the program to inmates see the value in it.

“I don’t have hard data to show the educational programs offered reduce recidivism, but I believe it does,” Kotaska said. “It gives them tools that benefit them on the outside. If you have a better starting point, the better off you’ll be.”