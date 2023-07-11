Browns take ownership of Becker Pet & Garden in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Tiffany and Eric Brown have taken ownership of Becker Pet & Garden after months of working alongside the former owner, Scott Sonstegard. The family brings a unique enhancement to the store. Tiffany worked 22 years as a veterinarian technician. That experience can translate into customers getting solid advice on pet food, treats and more. Her husband Eric has years of business ownership knowledge, and their three children offer well-researched insight on the trendiest treats to try.

“Every kid wants a Slime Licker,” Brown said. “I sold one box in two hours on Saturday morning.”

In addition to bringing a family crew of five to work at the store, Brown said they were “blessed” to have so many staff members remain after the store ownership transitioned.

“The team here is phenomenal, and they bring such awesome ideas,” she said.

While there are plenty of suggestions buzzing about, the Becker Pet & Garden team is mindful not to disrupt what customers appreciate about the business. That means the popular product lines that customers have grown accustomed to will remain, Brown said.

The first thing the new owners want to tackle may benefit customers. Many sales will likely be a result of task No. 1 — an in-depth inventory review.

The Brown family recently purchased Becker Pet & Garden. The family noted the mainstays of the business will stay, including the ample old-fashioned candy selection. New additions include popular treats, such as Slime Licker candy. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

While all the items are being counted, the crew is also conducting a deep cleaning.

“We also want to become more prevalent on social media in the future to feature different aspects of the store,” she said.

In time, she also hopes to bring eclectic gift items and products made by local businesses to the store.

“I encourage everyone to stop in and see the changes,” Brown said, adding pets are still welcome in the pet and garden portion of the store. “By state law, the pets can’t go into the candy store.”

Store hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday “if the door is unlocked.” Brown said if the family is stocking shelves or working on Sunday, they will keep the door open for customers.

Unexpected opportunity leads to family buying popular Detroit Lakes business

The Browns were looking for warehouse space in the Detroit Lakes area. Instead, they purchased a thriving downtown business.

“My husband works for his parents and they have a store in Minneapolis called Art Materials ,” she said. “They were tossing around the idea of trying to find warehouse space in Detroit Lakes to do his web fulfillment.”

“Then, all of a sudden, my in-laws were like, ‘Becker Pet & Garden is for sale,’” she recalled.

Charlie the poodle visited Becker Pet & Garden with his family, Tiffany and Eric Brown. The Browns recently purchased the store. Their pup was being so good, they told him to pick a toy off the shelf. He went for a stuffed animal that squeaked. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Initially, Brown said she had no desire to own a business. She has spent years as a veterinarian technician and loved her job. However, after thinking about the opportunities that business ownership may provide her family, the concept received a warmer reception. She explained, her family has embraced the new challenge together. Many hours of bonding are now being spent inside the store.

“It’s not that I ever wanted to leave veterinarian medicine,” she said. “It’s my passion and I’ve done it for 22 years. It took a lot of soul searching.”

During her 22-year career as a veterinarian technician, 16 of them were spent at the Detroit Lakes Animal Hospital . She also works with a veterinarian dermatologist that comes to the area from the Twin Cities. She plans to continue working for the dermatologist and hopes to squeeze in one day a week at the animal hospital, as time permits.

Becker Pet & Garden offers pet owners plenty of training tools, games and toys for their pets. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Having animal knowledge may prove beneficial when customers want advice on a pet’s diet, treat safety or other questions. While she may be able to direct a customer to a product line that fits their needs, she noted she will also be quick to tell a customer if that question needs to be answered by a veterinarian.

“Sometimes you just can’t solve it (a pet’s health concern) with diets,” she said.

Becker Pet & Garden offers a variety of garden decor, including fountains. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Becker Pet & Garden also offers grass seed. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune