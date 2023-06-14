BTD is the No. 3 metal fabricator in the nation, based on revenues

DETROIT LAKES — The Fabricator magazine has recognized BTD Manufacturing , a custom metal fabrication manufacturer with roots in Detroit Lakes, as the third-largest metal fabricating operation in the U.S.

The publication’s FAB 40 list outlines the 40 most successful manufacturers based on their previous year’s reported revenue. BTD has ranked within the top three on the list since 2016.

“Our commitment to enhancing our capabilities has helped us establish ourselves as a top fabricator, providing exceptional metalwork services to clients across various locations,” said Paul Gintner, BTD Manufacturing president. “We are excited about the future of metalwork and are dedicated to being at the forefront of innovation in the industry.”

Over the past few years, the company has expanded its operations by incorporating an additional 110,000 square feet of facility space, which now includes locations in Detroit Lakes and Lakeville in Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, and Dawsonville, Georgia.

To boost productivity and grow its capabilities, BTD has made significant investments in automation, robotics and production equipment. This includes the integration of various advanced tools such as press brakes, light fabrication equipment and several 10,000-watt fiber sheet lasers.

For more than 40 years, BTD has been enhancing its range of custom metalwork services, which now include a range of capabilities such as metal fabrication, stamping, machining, powder coating, robotic welding and tubing. As a result, BTD has established itself as one of the top fabricators, catering to clients who require exceptional metalwork services.

In addition to being one of the top three largest metal fabricating manufacturers in the nation, BTD has also been recognized for its commitment to safety. The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International awarded the company’s Lakeville, Minnesota location with the 2022 Safety Award of Honor and three of its locations with the Safety Award of Merit.

BTD continues to invest in people, processes, and technology to provide first-class service to world-class brands while valuing their team members and the communities in which they live.

Their success shows in more than 1,300 employees who work in BTD locations in Detroit Lakes, Lakeville, Minn., Dawsonville, Ga., Buford, Ga., and Washington, Ill.