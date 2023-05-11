99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bucks Mill to serve beer at Ligers games

The Detroit Lakes City Council approved locally brewed beer to be served at home games. A June 10 bean bag tournament was also approved.

ballpark.jpg
The Washington Ballpark Field will be serving locally brewed beer at home games this summer.<br/>
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 2:06 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Fans will be able to wet their whistle with locally brewed beer at Detroit Lakes Ligers home games this year.

During the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, May 9, the Detroit Lakes City Council unanimously approved allowing beer to be served by Bucks Mill Brewing. It was noted the local company is limited to selling its own products and can sell full-strength ales.

The Ligers play at Washington Ballpark Field and have their first home game scheduled for May 27 at 3 p.m. against the Vergas Loons.

In addition to Bucks Mill ales, Kettle Korn, The Ice Cream Truck and Lovely Lemon are slated to set up in the new food truck alley.

The council was informed the local brewery applied to serve beer at the home games, and there was a $740 license fee collected, along with necessary paperwork. It was emphasized that alcoholic drinks would not be permitted outside of the ballpark.

ADVERTISEMENT

While baseball fans may have a full season ahead to look forward to, bean bag players can also rejoice as GoGo Rental was approved to host a cornhole tournament on the beach on June 10.

The application noted the crew will set up for the tournament at 8 a.m., with the event starting at 11 a.m. and concluding by 6 p.m., and clean up done by 8 p.m.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Scott and Sarge.JPG
Local
Former Frazee firefighter to speak at May 17 mental health event in Detroit Lakes
May 11, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Dog bites child and police officer, dog gets taken to Fargo
May 11, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Energy Forum (edited).png
Local
Lake Region Electric Cooperative to hold energy forum
May 10, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Council.jpg
News
Crowd cheers as gas stations are removed from neighborhood commercial zones
May 11, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DL Section 8AA True Team Meet.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Lakers sail to True Team State berths; boys and girls secure first place
May 11, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Detroit Lakes explodes for 20 runs in Game 2 against Aitkin
May 11, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
House Oversight Committee Republicans hold press conference on the Biden family's business dealings, in Washington
National
House Republicans claim the Biden family received millions from foreign contacts in new memo
May 10, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports