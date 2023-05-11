Bucks Mill to serve beer at Ligers games

DETROIT LAKES — Fans will be able to wet their whistle with locally brewed beer at Detroit Lakes Ligers home games this year.

During the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, May 9, the Detroit Lakes City Council unanimously approved allowing beer to be served by Bucks Mill Brewing. It was noted the local company is limited to selling its own products and can sell full-strength ales.

The Ligers play at Washington Ballpark Field and have their first home game scheduled for May 27 at 3 p.m. against the Vergas Loons.

In addition to Bucks Mill ales, Kettle Korn, The Ice Cream Truck and Lovely Lemon are slated to set up in the new food truck alley.

The council was informed the local brewery applied to serve beer at the home games, and there was a $740 license fee collected, along with necessary paperwork. It was emphasized that alcoholic drinks would not be permitted outside of the ballpark.

While baseball fans may have a full season ahead to look forward to, bean bag players can also rejoice as GoGo Rental was approved to host a cornhole tournament on the beach on June 10.

The application noted the crew will set up for the tournament at 8 a.m., with the event starting at 11 a.m. and concluding by 6 p.m., and clean up done by 8 p.m.