Callaway to build landing pad for medical helicopters

DETROIT LAKES — Thanks to a $40,000 donation from TEAM Industries and a $10,000 donation from Wild Rice Electric Cooperative, the city of Callaway is moving forward on a landing pad for medical helicopters.

Callaway Fire Chief Keith Heinlein said the pad on the north side of town is expected to cost $65,000 to $75,000, and if all goes as planned, will be built this summer and be operational by early autumn.

“Our calls for medical helicopters have increased dramatically the last five years or so, especially with the Life Link III site at the Detroit Lakes Airport,” he said. The site includes hangar, offices and crew quarters.

Even if the Detroit Lakes medical aircrew is busy elsewhere, Callaway can still get air ambulances from Fargo, Brainerd and other air bases, he said.

The air ambulances usually have a fast response time, he added. “Ten minutes is getting pretty realistic for a helicopter to touch down and load a patient, it’s crazy fast,” Heinlein said.

Until the new helicopter pad is operational, Callaway firefighters and police will continue to block roadways when necessary to provide an emergency landing site, he said.

That requires manpower, however, that will not be needed when the new pad is ready.

Life Link III requires radio contact from at least one person on the ground in order to land and pick up a patient, Heinlein said. Once the helipad is built, that means just one firefighter or police officer will be able to bring in a helicopter.

The helicopter pad will provide the basics for a safe landing — an asphalt pad and a good road to the pad for ground ambulances — but it won’t have the lighting and pavement heating that more expensive landing pads have.

“We’ve always landed in a field or road,” Heinlein said. And that will still be required in some emergency situations, but he estimates that 70% of the landings will occur at the Callaway site once the landing pad is built.

The pad is designed to fit with a new fire station being planned for Callaway. Construction bids for the fire hall came in too high to accept, and the city will rebid in the fall, and hopefully build it next year, Heinlein said. “That’s the hope and the plan,” he said.

The fire hall and landing pad will both be built on the north edge of town, he added.

The city of Callaway is heading up the project, with the help of Moore Engineering, Inc., which has offices around the region.

“It’s really a big deal for the area — it will save a few lives every year,” Heinlein said.