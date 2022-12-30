99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Canadian man wins $1.3 million jackpot at Shooting Star Casino

“We’ll be able to buy a new house now,” said the man. “I also plan to share with my three siblings.”

Lisa and Cornell Mclean jackpot (edited).jpg
Lisa and Cornell Mclean
Contributed/Shooting Star Casino
News Staff
By News Staff
December 30, 2022 03:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, Dec. 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests.

Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season.

After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.

Mclean sat down in front of a Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine and on the second push of the spin button, saw drums explode and realized he had just won a jackpot. At first, he believed the jackpot was about $13,000. However, he was quickly alerted to the fact that his jackpot was a bit higher than that – over $1.37 million!

When asked about his plans for the money, McLean said he gave it to his wife. The pair have been saving to buy a home. “We’ll be able to buy a new house now,” said Mclean. “I also plan to share with my three siblings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, he says they have a big family with five children and 16 grandchildren, two for whom he and his wife are legal guardians. So the money will be used for them as well.

You won’t see much of a change in how the Mcleans live their lives after the win. Mclean said, “We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing, this won’t change how we live.” Others have pointed out that he has been blessed because of the way he lives his life giving back to others.

This is one of the largest jackpots won at Shooting Star Casino in recent years, although a $100,000 jackpot was also won in 2022. On any given day, Shooting Star Casinos in Mahnomen and Bagley average about 75 jackpots of $1,200 or more.

The Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen is proudly owned and operated by White Earth Nation.

Related Topics: EVENTS
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
AnnexDevPlan-page-001 (edited).jpg
Local
South Shore Drive residents win battle against business zoning
The City Council rejected a development concept on Dec. 13 that included a convenience store and a four-story mixed-use building.
December 30, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
3270563+fire.jpg
Local
Erhard home a 'total loss' after Thursday evening fire
A home on the 34000 block of 230th Avenue in Erhard, Minn., was deemed a total loss following a fire that began just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to a sheriff's office news release
December 30, 2022 10:22 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
skaterink.jpg
Local
South Shore skating pond in the works
People's Park rink is open, but warming house supervisors are needed.
December 30, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
dl-tribune-year-in-review-2022.png
Local
Year in review: Check out the DL Tribune's biggest stories from 2022
Whether it was the Becker County IT team resigning or a fire at a beloved Nordic resort, subscribers of the DL Tribune spent 1,775,795 minutes reading our stories over the past year. We thank you.
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling