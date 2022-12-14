Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Carrier wins 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

Matthew Carrier, private wealth advisor for Carrier and Varty in Detroit Lakes, received the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award by Fire Star Professional, according to a Dec. 13 news release.

December 14, 2022 04:29 PM
DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes private wealth advisor has received the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award from Five Star Professionals, according to a Dec. 13 news release from Ameriprise Financial.

Matthew Carrier, of Carrier and Varty in Detroit Lakes, received the award, which is given annually to less than 7% of wealth managers in the region based on research administered by Five Star Professional and a third-party research firm, the news release stated. He also won the same award in 2022 .

Carrier graduated from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing. He served Ameriprise clients for more than 25 years.

"To receive the (award), a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients, including: client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history," the news release stated.

Carrier and Varty is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial has a network of 10,000 financial advisors nationwide and provide services ranging from asset management to insurance capabilities, the news release stated.

