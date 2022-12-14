Carrier wins 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes private wealth advisor has received the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award from Five Star Professionals, according to a Dec. 13 news release from Ameriprise Financial.

Matthew Carrier, of Carrier and Varty in Detroit Lakes, received the award, which is given annually to less than 7% of wealth managers in the region based on research administered by Five Star Professional and a third-party research firm, the news release stated. He also won the same award in 2022 .

Carrier graduated from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing. He served Ameriprise clients for more than 25 years.

"To receive the (award), a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients, including: client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history," the news release stated.

Carrier and Varty is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ameriprise Financial has a network of 10,000 financial advisors nationwide and provide services ranging from asset management to insurance capabilities, the news release stated.