Cement base poured for new playground next to Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes

About $470,000 in funding has been secured for the $730,000 project. Donations can be made by contacting Patrick Petermann at Pat@bgcofdl.org or by calling 218-847-5700.

playground pour.jpg
Cement was poured on Wednesday, June 21, for the 9,600-square-foot playground that will be located next to the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, 150 Richwood Road. The playground will offer ADA-accessible equipment and play spaces, serving kids from preschool ages up to 12 years old.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Cement has been poured for the 9,600-square-foot public playground that is located next to the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, along Richwood Road.

Once the cement is fully cured, a rubberized surface will be added to provide protection for tumbles and falls, as well as make the entire play surface accessible for those with mobility restrictions. Once the surface is finalized, the playground equipment will be installed. There will be play spaces for ages up to 12 years old. The tentative ribbon-cutting event is set for Aug. 28.

About $470,000 in funding has been secured for the $730,000 project. Donations can be made by contacting Patrick Petermann, Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes executive director, at Pat@bgcofdl.org or by calling 218-847-5700.

Trucks.jpg
Kost Materials of Audubon had several cement trucks on-site at the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, June 21. The base was being poured for a new public playground next to the club.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Pour cement.jpg
Children attending programming at the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes take turns watching workers pour and smooth concrete with high-tech machines on Wednesday, June 21.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
PourSmooth.jpg
After the concrete mix was poured from a tube, a machine was used to smooth it out.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

