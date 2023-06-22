Cement base poured for new playground next to Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Cement has been poured for the 9,600-square-foot public playground that is located next to the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, along Richwood Road.

Once the cement is fully cured, a rubberized surface will be added to provide protection for tumbles and falls, as well as make the entire play surface accessible for those with mobility restrictions. Once the surface is finalized, the playground equipment will be installed. There will be play spaces for ages up to 12 years old. The tentative ribbon-cutting event is set for Aug. 28.

About $470,000 in funding has been secured for the $730,000 project. Donations can be made by contacting Patrick Petermann, Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes executive director, at Pat@bgcofdl.org or by calling 218-847-5700.

Kost Materials of Audubon had several cement trucks on-site at the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, June 21. The base was being poured for a new public playground next to the club. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Children attending programming at the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes take turns watching workers pour and smooth concrete with high-tech machines on Wednesday, June 21. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune