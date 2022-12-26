Christmas is served: First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes hosts annual holiday meal

DETROIT LAKES — "It's all about joy," one volunteer said from the serving line.

Beginning at about 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Day, volunteers at First Lutheran Church began filling to-go boxes with holiday ham, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and a side slice of pie. After an hour, they had filled about 250 delivery boxes, which were then given to drivers, to be dispersed throughout the lakes area to anyone who had signed up.

Dozens of pieces of apple and pumpkin pie sit on the dessert table before being loaded onto a serving cart at the annual Christmas Day meal, hosted by First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 25, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In total, the volunteers, made up of different faiths from across the community, would serve nearly 400 Christmas Day meals for any who wanted one, said Jim McCormack, volunteer coordinator for the event.

"We started doing it for people who couldn't "get out" for Christmas dinner, people who were working, we really try to encourage the employees that are out working today, to call and get a meal delivered," said McCormack. "I think the weather has probably pushed up (to-go orders) a lot. People just don't want to travel out in this kind of weather, it's not safe to, so we'll get their meal delivered."

He estimated about 90 volunteers from servers to delivery drivers helped continue the annual Christmas tradition and, he said, it just shows the great amount of community support around the holiday season.

"All congregations are helping do this," said McCormack. "We've got volunteers from Holy Rosary and a lot of the other churches."

Barry Schoder plays holiday music on piano at the annual Christmas Day meal, hosted by First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 25, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Following the initial wave of to-go meals, the First Lutheran dining room began to fill up with dozens of families, friends and lakes area community members. Each of the guests was treated to Barry Schoder playing delightful holiday music on the piano throughout the meal service. Schoder seamlessly flowed from song to carol to hymn with the musical professionalism of a modern DJ and added the perfect background for the holiday gathering.

Serving meals, helping in the kitchen and watching with joy as community members are served their holiday meal, Rev. Lauryl Ivers, a First Lutheran pastor, said she was just happy to be of service to the volunteers who were making such a huge impact on Christmas.

"I think it means that we are part of Jesus' love for our community," said Ivers. "The people who are here are people from all different walks of life ... they are people of all different ages who are here as well."

She added people have been calling the church all week from different parishes across Detroit Lakes and greater Becker County to see if they could volunteer today.

"This is a gift that they wanted to share on Christmas," said Ivers.

While First Lutheran didn't hold a traditional service on Christmas morning (they read the Christmas scriptures and sang Christmas carols), on Christmas Eve, Ivers said the moral of her sermon was: hope, love and peace.

"We sing Joy to the World, it's one of our hymns," she said. "And this is an example of joy to the world."

When asked how the meal was progressing with about an hour to go in meal service, McCormack said, "we get about a hundred servings (of ham) out of a roaster, and we're on our fourth roaster, and then we're out of ham."