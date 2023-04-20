99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Circus acts bring smiles to the masses

The El Zagal Shrine Circus returned to Detroit Lakes for a one-day event on Wednesday, April 19.

Between acts, a clown entertained the crowd by sneaking by security for ringside shenanigans.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The El Zagal Shrine Circus returned to Detroit Lakes for a one-day event on Wednesday, April 19. The early crowd filled the Kent Freeman Arena with the young and young at heart. The circus, which offered three showings (10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.), featured stuntmen, acrobatics, music, comedy and much more.

The circus was originally planned for April 4, but inclement weather postponed the event.

The El Zagal Shrine Circus returned to Detroit Lakes for a one-day event on Wednesday, April 19. The first of the three shows offered was to a full house of attendees.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
A violinist had the crowd rocking while dancers twirled from ropes hung from the ceiling.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
As a violinist played, two women twirled from ropes strung to the ceiling during the El Zagal Shrine Circus.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
The circus was originally planned for April 4, but inclement weather postponed the event. The El Zagal Shrine Circus returned to Detroit Lakes for a one-day event on Wednesday, April 19.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
A skillful juggler and his assistant had the crowd at the El Zagal Shrine Circus cheering as he added more objects to the mix.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
The El Zagal Shrine Circus offered artistic dancing with women in butterfly costumes.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Participants from the crowd were brought in for the acrobatic jumps. Two young men stood as the first obstacle for the jumpers.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
A man stacked movable objects and then did handstands and dances atop them, all while keeping his balance and being cheered on by the crowd at the circus in Detroit Lakes.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
The El Zagal Shrine Circus returned to Detroit Lakes for a one-day event on Wednesday, April 19. Shows were held at 10 a.m., 12:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Local businesses donated funds for bicycles that were given away at the El Zagal Shrine Circus in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, April 19.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



