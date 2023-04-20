Circus acts bring smiles to the masses

DETROIT LAKES — The El Zagal Shrine Circus returned to Detroit Lakes for a one-day event on Wednesday, April 19. The early crowd filled the Kent Freeman Arena with the young and young at heart. The circus, which offered three showings (10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.), featured stuntmen, acrobatics, music, comedy and much more.

The circus was originally planned for April 4, but inclement weather postponed the event.

The first of the three shows offered was to a full house of attendees.

A violinist had the crowd rocking while dancers twirled from ropes hung from the ceiling.

As a violinist played, two women twirled from ropes strung to the ceiling.

A skillful juggler and his assistant had the crowd cheering as he added more objects to the mix.

The El Zagal Shrine Circus offered artistic dancing with women in butterfly costumes.

Participants from the crowd were brought in for the acrobatic jumps. Two young men stood as the first obstacle for the jumpers.

A man stacked movable objects and then did handstands and dances atop them, all while keeping his balance and being cheered on by the crowd.

