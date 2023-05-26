City Council approves road work in Willow Springs addition

DETROIT LAKES —The residents living in the Willow Springs addition in Detroit Lakes may have a newly paved road before winter arrives.

While the idea of a paved road seemed to be welcomed by residents that attended the public hearing on Wednesday, May 24, the street lights that go along with the road project were met with resistance.

The Detroit Lakes City Council approved moving forward with the project, including street lights.

At a special Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 24, the council approved installing a 24-foot road in the Willow Springs addition, as well as creating cul-de-sacs. Contributed / Apex Engineering

The project calls for Willow Springs Road, Park Drive and Sunshine Drive to remain the width of 24 feet, and have a bituminous surface.

“It is very, very similar to what is out there now in terms of width and alignment, just new and paved,” said City Engineer Jon Pratt.

Street lights will be placed between 350 feet and 450 feet apart, Pratt said.

The estimated cost of the project is $791,000. The cost of the road will be funded 100% by special assessments to property owners adjacent to the road work. The streetlights will be paid for by the city.

The timeline for the project is to bid the work in June, alongside another city project. If a bid is accepted, an assessment hearing may be set for July for property owners, with construction starting in late summer or early fall this year.

Pratt stated he did not foresee the construction being overly invasive to homeowners in the area, noting access to residences should be available during work on the project.

“When they go in and grind this up, they are virtually right behind the reclamation process — they are blading it out and packing it,” Pratt said. “They’ll do this under traffic.”

Road project has been on city's radar since the development was annexed

Pratt recalled the Willow Springs addition was annexed by the city in December 2019. In the past few years, considerations for improvements to roads and utilities were reviewed by the council and residents in the area.

Pratt said in April the city received a petition from property owners that led the council to move forward with a road improvement project.

He emphasized that the project is for roadwork, and not city services, as residents in that area use private wells and septic systems.

Willow Springs Road has a width of about 24 feet, with some variation, Pratt said, adding about a third of the road is paved, with the remainder being gravel or aggregate. He noted the bituminous portion of the road is in poor condition.

“The road was built in a number of phases, between the early ’70s, I think all the way up to 2005, when Deerwood Park was constructed,” Pratt said.

The new street will be done through a full-depth reclamation process, Pratt said. Heavy machinery will grind and blend the existing surface and aggregate base material to create a uniform base. When the base work is completed, a new pavement surface is placed over the top.

He said that Park Drive and Sunshine Drive will require additional work, since there is a lack of existing aggregate material on the road.

“There is some (aggregate) in some locations and very little in others,” Pratt said.

Cul-de-sacs will also be placed at the end of the three roads: Willow Springs Road, Sunshine Drive and Park Drive.

“It will be about 80-foot diameter cul-de-sacs which are a little smaller than what we typically do in urban subdivisions,” Pratt said. “A lot of that is due to constraints with wetlands next to those.”

As for stormwater collection, culverts and treatment areas along the road, Pratt reported there are “none to speak of,” and none were in the plans.

No curb and gutter work is planned: “Water kind of just collects in shallow swales or ditches alongside the road and infiltrates, or it overflows and heads to the wetland that surrounds the subdivision,” Pratt explained.

He added in the Deerwood Park addition there are ditches and culverts to collect road runoff and direct it to a treatment basin before it moves into the wetland area.

Concerns over street light pollution expressed by residents

Some residents at the public hearing opposed installing street lighting.

“When we bought out in Willow Springs, it was a situation that we loved Detroit Lakes, but it also gave us the country flavor,” said Willow Springs resident LuAnn Porter. “It’s nice to be able to go out at night and not have street lights polluting the air; to be able to see the stars and northern lights when they are out.”

She added one reason she believes Detroit Lakes is so attractive to live in is that it offers different types of neighborhoods for different preferences.

Alderman Ron Zeman noted a lot of discussions happened regarding street lights, and he felt adequate lighting was necessary for first responders and others visiting the area.

It was noted that the street lights would be placed on the side closest to the available power source, so a light could be on either side of the street.

Assessments estimated at $76 per foot

The street project is being viewed as a new street construction by the City Council. Pratt explained when the area was annexed into the city, the road was already in place and it had not been built to city specifications.

If the project were to hold true to the estimated cost of $791,000 when bids come in, Pratt said the assessments would be determined through a formula of about $76 per foot.

“If you have a 100-foot lot, you’d be looking at a special assessment of about $7,500,” Pratt said. “That’s pretty indicative of Willow Springs lots. They are generally about 100 to 120 feet wide. You get back in Deerwood Park and those lots are significantly bigger. So, if you have a 200-foot lot you’d be looking at about $15,000 for a special assessment.”

He added if a lot is irregularly shaped then an average width is found.

“We’re looking at maybe down the middle of the lot and assigning it that way to take care of that irregularity,” Pratt explained.

Pratt said if the project moves forward, assessments would be levied against properties in the work area starting in 2024.